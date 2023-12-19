2023 Camellia Bowl: Things to know about the game, plus ticket, parking information

Named after the Alabama state flower, the 2023 Camellia Bowl will host the Arkansas State Red Wolves and Northern Illinois Huskies on Saturday, Dec. 23, at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. The game will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.

This will be the ninth all-time meeting between the programs. The Huskies lead the series 7-1, and the last matchup was played in the 2012 GoDaddy Bowl in favor of the Huskies. Arkansas State's only victory against the Huskies came in 1995.

Here are three things to know about the game:

Arkansas State

The Red Wolves (6-6) will be representing the Sun Belt Conference and enters with a 7-9-1 all-time bowl record. Their last bowl appearance resulted in a 34-26 victory over FIU in the 2019 Camellia Bowl. This will be the program's third trip in the Camellia Bowl (2017 & 2019).

This is head coach Butch Jones' third year with Arkansas State, and this will be his third matchup against the Huskies in his 14th overall season.

The Red Wolves has scored 27.8 points per game in 2023, Ja'Quez Cross and Courtney Jackson lead the team with seven touchdowns each.

Northern Illinois

The Huskies (6-6) clinched their 12th bowl appearance in the last 16 years after defeating Kent State in their regular-season finale on Thanksgiving weekend. They are 2-1 in the state of Alabama, upsetting University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa (2003) and beating Arkansas State in 2012 in Mobile. They loss at Auburn 31-14 in 2000.

They're ranked sixth nationally in passing yards allowed and have held seven opponents to two touchdowns or less this season. Ray Thomas leads the Huskies with 68 tackles and leads all FBS linemen in total tackles.

Camellia Bowl game day information

Tickets: Fans can purchase tickets here.

Tailgating: Pop-up tent tailgating is permitted only In Lot E for $20. All motor homes will enter Lot C; RV Parking $50 for electric hookups or $40 without power. Parking for overflow vehicles will be $20.

