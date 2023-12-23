2023 Camellia Bowl: Northern Illinois beats Arkansas State, winning first bowl since 2012

Northern Illinois beat Arkansas State 21-19 in the 10th Anniversary Camellia Bowl on Saturday, giving coach Thomas Hammock his first career bowl victory.

The tone of the game was set before it even kicked off, as both teams and head coaches exchanged some words on the way to their respective sideline. Players on both sides engaged in trash talk throughout the game, creating a high-intensity matchup.

The game itself lived up to the emotion, as the teams set a Camellia Bowl record for first-half points before the defenses took over and created what would have been a completely scoreless second half, if not for late-game heroics by Arkansas State quarterback Jaylen Raynor to cut the final deficit to two points.

Saturday was the first meeting between the two schools since the 2012 GoDaddy.com Bowl in Mobile, which NIU won 38-20 in what was their most recent bowl victory.

Here are some more takeaways from the 2023 Camellia Bowl:

Northern Illinois captures early momentum with aggressive decisions

The Huskies became the first team in Camellia Bowl history to score on their first drive, marching down the field with ease. Quarterback Rocky Lombardi connected with receiver Grayson Barnes three times for 65 yards and a touchdown on the drive. A failed two-point conversion made it 6-0 Huskies.

The decision to go for two after their first touchdown was a sample of the aggressiveness the Huskies played with in the first half. After their second touchdown drive made it 13-7, NIU attempted an onside kick that they would have recovered had one of their players not illegally touched the ball before it traveled 10 yards.

The Huskies would soon reap the rewards of aggressive and creative special teams play, though. After stopping Arkansas State on fourth-and-1 in the red zone, NIU drove into field goal range and lined up to kick a 49-yard attempt. Already up 13-7, the Huskies executed a fake field goal that kicker Kanon Woodill turned into a 33-yard touchdown. A successful two-point conversion put them up 21-7 after the trick play.

Arkansas State gets in its own way in the first half

The Red Wolves' performance was far from poor, but a few errors proved crucial in the first half. On their first drive, Sun Belt Freshman of the Year quarterback Jaylen Raynor threw a pass behind receiver Corey Rucker, who tipped the ball into the air, allowing it to fall into the arms of NIU defensive back Javaughn Byrd. NIU didn't make anything of the takeaway, throwing a pick of its own that allowed Raynor to respond with a 42-yard touchdown strike to Rucker to take a 7-6 lead.

Later mistakes by Arkansas State proved much more costly. NIU regained the lead on a touchdown drive aided by back-to-back unnecessary roughness penalties against the Red Wolves, and the Wolves' next drive stalled out in the red zone as they failed to convert a fourth-and-1 from NIU's 13-yard line. Down 13-7 at the time, a field goal would have made it a three-point game, but the failed conversion and ensuing Huskies touchdown put the Red Wolves in a 14-point hole instead.

Arkansas State managed two more field goal drives before halftime to make the score 21-13 at the break.

Northern Illinois Huskies quarterback Rocky Lombardi (12) carries for a first down against Arkansas State Red Wolves defensive end Thurman Geathers (92) in first half action in the Camellia Bowl at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday December 23, 2023.

Stifling defenses dominate the second half as NIU controls the game

While the first half was full of fireworks and big chunk plays, the second half was defined by the stellar play of both defenses. Neither team managed to score in the third quarter, and the only points of the second half were scored when Raynor and Rucker connected for the second time with 1:14 left in the game to make it 21-19. Raynor overthrew his target on the ensuing two-point attempt.

After gaining 212 total yards in the first half, Arkansas State was held to just 139 in the second. Similarly, NIU only managed 131 yards in the second half after a 290-yard first half. The Huskies were clearly more worried about controlling the clock than they were gaining yards in the second half, though, as they dominated time of possession in the half and throughout the game. They held the ball for 40:25, while Arkansas State only had possession for 19:35.

The Huskies' ability to control the tempo was thanks in large part to the play of running back Antario Brown, who was named player of the game after rushing for 132 yards on 25 carries.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: 2023 Camellia Bowl: Takeaways from NIU's victory over Arkansas State