2023 Caller-Times All-South Texas Football Team: The Defense
The 2023 high school football season in the Coastal Bend is in the rear-view mirror, which means the Caller-Times will take its annual look at some of the best players in the area.
Here is a look at the 2023 All-South Texas defense.
2023 All-South Texas Football Team: Defense
FIRST TEAM
DL — Jackson Sutton, sr., Gregory-Portland
Sutton was a force on the defensive line at G-P after concluding his final season with 93 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Jackson was selected as the District 15-5A Division II Co-Most Outstanding Defensive Lineman of the Year as G-P advanced to the area round of the playoffs.
DL — Colby Hesseltine, sr., Sinton
Hesseltine's leadership was a key factor in the Pirates reaching the Class 4A Division II state quarterfinals for the first time since 2015. The do-it-all athlete capped off his final season with 42 tackles, eight sacks with a blocked field goal and a touchdown on offense.
DL — Cristian Arriaga, sr., Flour Bluff
Arriaga was one of the main reasons why the Hornets allowed less than 15 points a game during district play this season. The Co-Defensive Line MVP of the district recorded 49 solo tackles, 28 assisted tackles, eight sacks and 18 tackles for loss in the Hornets' run to the district title.
DL — Steven Richardson, jr., Miller
Richardson was one of the main pieces to Miller's improved defense in 2023. The 6-foot-2, junior recorded 35 tackles, seven sacks, 20 tackles for loss and was the District 14-5A Co-Defensive Lineman most valuable player in the Bucs' historic run to the state quarterfinals.
LB — Ryan Wilson, sr., Veterans Memorial
The versatile Wilson was a force on defense in Vets' run to another playoff appearance. The senior linebacker, who head coach Ben Bitner labeled one of the most physical players in the district, finished his final season with 98 tackles, three interceptions and caught 27 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns on offense.
LB — Jude Hernandez, jr., Calallen
Hernandez put together another strong defensive season despite playing both sides of the football. Hernandez surpassed more than 100 tackles for the second consecutive season with 106 and added four quarterback sacks. Hernandez also forced two fumbles with two knocked down passes and a blocked kick as the Wildcats advanced to the playoffs for the 39th consecutive season.
LB — Lamarcus Cullum, jr., Miller
Cullum showcased why his coaches and teammates rely on him as a leader on the defensive side of the football by finishing with 146 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks this season. Cullum also forced four fumbles and had a fumble recovery as he was named the district's co-defensive player of the year in 14-5A Division I.
LB — Aidan Moody, sr., Sinton
Moody's comeback season after battling multiple injuries proved to be a memorable one in the Pirates' run to the state quarterfinals. In 11 games, Moody recorded 81 tackles and five sacks and was named a first-team linebacker on the 15-4A Division II All-District team. Moody also forced a fumble, recorded five sacks and recovered three fumbles.
DB — Rob Thomas, sr., Sinton
Thomas was another threat on Michael Troutman's defense after recording 59 tackles, seven interceptions and breaking up eight passes in 2023. Thomas was named the defensive most valuable player on the 15-4A Division II All-District team in Sinton's run to the fourth round of the playoffs.
DB — Jeremiah Garza, sr., Tuloso-Midway
Garza's memorable season was one of the reasons Tuloso-Midway's defense was one of the best in Class 4A Division I. The defensive back Most Valuable Player in 16-4A Division I capped off the year with five interceptions, two forced fumbles and 52 total tackles.
DB — Luke Johnson, sr., Veterans Memorial
Johnson did a little bit of everything during his high school career, but it was his defense that stole the show in 2023. The do-it-all athlete and 14-5A Division I Defensive Back Most Valuable Player finished with 129 tackles, seven for loss, two interceptions and added 10 receiving touchdowns on offense.
DB — Daniel Mendietta, sr., Santa Gertrudis Academy
Mendietta took the field by storm by leading the Lions' defense with seven interceptions at the cornerback position. Mendietta capped off his final season at SGA by earning first-team all-district honors.
Utility — Aidan Jakobsohn, sr., Ingleside
Jakobsohn had a memorable 2023 season after passing for an impressive 3,594 yards and 56 touchdowns in the Mustangs’ run to the third round of the playoffs. Jakobsohn also showed off his defensive skills by recording seven interceptions in six games.
Utility — Kaleb Brown, sr., Refugio
Brown’s senior campaign was one of his best as he finished with 181 tackles with 75 being solo. Brown also had 50 tackles for loss, nine sacks and according to coach Jason Herring, was the best defensive player for a 12-2 state quarterfinal team that allowed 13 points a game.
Utility — Kyle Carter, sr., London
Carter put together a historic season by recording a school-record 14 quarterback sacks and 116 tackles on the Pirates’ run to the Class 3A area round. Carter also forced six fumbles and recorded an interception.
SECOND TEAM
DL — Andrew Rendon, sr., London
DL — James Jimenez, sr., Refugio
DL — Aubrey Davenport, sr., Alice
DL — Skyler Moore, sr., Veterans Memorial
DL — Jaden Hubble, sr., Orange Grove
LB — Jason Salinas, sr., San Diego
LB — Seth Barnes, sr., Orange Grove
LB — Bryce Schmidt, sr., Flour Bluff
LB — Danny McKenna, jr., Ray
LB — Alex Olivarez, sr., Tuloso-Midway
DB — Colton Harrison, sr., Gregory-Portland
DB — Joaquin Molina, sr., Alice
DB — Trey Canales, sr., Odem
DB — Elias Timbs, sr., Calallen
Utility — Jasiah Riviera, jr., Kingsville
Utility — Davyn Perez, so., Beeville
Utility — Nik Garza, sr., Alice
Utility — Josh Williams, sr., West Oso
THIRD TEAM
DL — Ryan Casas, jr., San Diego
DL — Brendon Ray, jr., Bishop
DL — RJ Hinojosa, sr., Skidmore-Tynan
DL — Wade Johnson, sr., Ingleside
DL — Ruben Cavazos III, jr., Ray
DL — Jayden Kemp, sr., Tuloso-Midway
LB — Jonah Stafford, jr., Miller
LB — Delson Cavaness, jr., Miller
LB — Seth Gutierrez, so., Beeville
LB — Arik Cuellar, Mathis
LB — Michael Vierra, Calallen
DB — Rocky Guerra, G-P
DB — Riley Unterbrink, Calallen
DB — Darius Elizalde, jr., Ben Bolt
DB — Ryan Foster, sr., Beeville
DB — Ethan Perez, sr., Sinton
Utility — Matthew Cadena, sr., Benavides
Utility — David Davis Jr., jr., Taft
Utility — Israel Leal, jr., London
Honorable Mention
DL – Cole Spalek, jr., Woodsboro; Donovan Otero, sr., Miller; Nate Phillips, sr., Odem; Jamison Sanchez, sr., Bishop; Noah Jones, sr., Rockport-Fulton; Michael Williams, so., Robstown; Adrian DeAses, jr., Sinton
LB — Jayden Vela, so., Miller; Robert Silva, sr., Orange Grove; Chase Schanen, jr., Skidmore-Tynan; Jamison Collins, jr., Odem; Jacob Cantu, sr., Kingsville; Anthony Rios, sr., Tuloso-Midway; Josh Smith, jr., Agua Dulce; Kasey Soto, sr., Robstown; Nathaniel Salinas, sr., Hebbronville
DB — Oscar Villa, sr., Premont; John Cason, so., Kingsville; Anthony Reyes, sr., Tuloso-Midway; Andrew Silva, jr., Sinton; Caden Griffith, sr., Bishop
Utility — Javier Vela, sr., Tuloso-Midway
UIL Realignment 2024 All 6 CCISD schools will remain in Class 5A; Alice back to 5A
High School Football Special squad: Moody's 1973 football team holds special place in school history
This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Meet the defense for the Caller-Times All-South Texas Football Team