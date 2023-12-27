2023 Caller-Times All-South Texas Football Team: The Defense

The 2023 high school football season in the Coastal Bend is in the rear-view mirror, which means the Caller-Times will take its annual look at some of the best players in the area.

Here is a look at the 2023 All-South Texas defense.

2023 All-South Texas Football Team: Defense

FIRST TEAM

Gregory-Portland's Jackson Sutton (31) recovers a fumble during a high school football game against Calallen at Phil Danaher Stadium in Corpus Christi, Texas on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.

DL — Jackson Sutton, sr., Gregory-Portland

Sutton was a force on the defensive line at G-P after concluding his final season with 93 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Jackson was selected as the District 15-5A Division II Co-Most Outstanding Defensive Lineman of the Year as G-P advanced to the area round of the playoffs.

Sinton's Colby Hesseltine (7) runs toward the end zone for a touchdown after catching a pass in a high school football game against Ingleside at Ingleside High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 in Ingleside, Texas.

DL — Colby Hesseltine, sr., Sinton

Hesseltine's leadership was a key factor in the Pirates reaching the Class 4A Division II state quarterfinals for the first time since 2015. The do-it-all athlete capped off his final season with 42 tackles, eight sacks with a blocked field goal and a touchdown on offense.

Cristian Arriaga does a drill at a Flour Bluff football practice on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Hornet Stadium in Corpus Christi, Texas.

DL — Cristian Arriaga, sr., Flour Bluff

Arriaga was one of the main reasons why the Hornets allowed less than 15 points a game during district play this season. The Co-Defensive Line MVP of the district recorded 49 solo tackles, 28 assisted tackles, eight sacks and 18 tackles for loss in the Hornets' run to the district title.

Miller's Steven Richardson attempts to tackle Laredo Alexander's Gael Rodriguez during the game at Buccaneer Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

DL — Steven Richardson, jr., Miller

Richardson was one of the main pieces to Miller's improved defense in 2023. The 6-foot-2, junior recorded 35 tackles, seven sacks, 20 tackles for loss and was the District 14-5A Co-Defensive Lineman most valuable player in the Bucs' historic run to the state quarterfinals.

Veterans Memorial's Ryan Wilson catches a pass and attempts to score during the final play of the first half on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

LB — Ryan Wilson, sr., Veterans Memorial

The versatile Wilson was a force on defense in Vets' run to another playoff appearance. The senior linebacker, who head coach Ben Bitner labeled one of the most physical players in the district, finished his final season with 98 tackles, three interceptions and caught 27 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns on offense.

Flour Bluff's Cameran Dickson is tackled by Calallen's Elias Timbs (7) and Jude Hernandez (20) during the game at Phil Danaher Stadium on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

LB — Jude Hernandez, jr., Calallen

Hernandez put together another strong defensive season despite playing both sides of the football. Hernandez surpassed more than 100 tackles for the second consecutive season with 106 and added four quarterback sacks. Hernandez also forced two fumbles with two knocked down passes and a blocked kick as the Wildcats advanced to the playoffs for the 39th consecutive season.

Miller's Lamarcus Cullum looks to the sidelines during a game at Buc Stadium earlier this season.

LB — Lamarcus Cullum, jr., Miller

Cullum showcased why his coaches and teammates rely on him as a leader on the defensive side of the football by finishing with 146 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks this season. Cullum also forced four fumbles and had a fumble recovery as he was named the district's co-defensive player of the year in 14-5A Division I.

Sinton head football coach Michael Troutman is doused with a cooler of ice water after the game at Pirate Stadium on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Sinton, Texas. Aidan Moody laughs.

LB — Aidan Moody, sr., Sinton

Moody's comeback season after battling multiple injuries proved to be a memorable one in the Pirates' run to the state quarterfinals. In 11 games, Moody recorded 81 tackles and five sacks and was named a first-team linebacker on the 15-4A Division II All-District team. Moody also forced a fumble, recorded five sacks and recovered three fumbles.

Sinton’s Rob Thomas blocks a pass to Ingleside’s Jordon Smith at Pirate Stadium on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Sinton, Texas.

DB — Rob Thomas, sr., Sinton

Thomas was another threat on Michael Troutman's defense after recording 59 tackles, seven interceptions and breaking up eight passes in 2023. Thomas was named the defensive most valuable player on the 15-4A Division II All-District team in Sinton's run to the fourth round of the playoffs.

Tuloso-Midway's Jeremiah Garza

DB — Jeremiah Garza, sr., Tuloso-Midway

Garza's memorable season was one of the reasons Tuloso-Midway's defense was one of the best in Class 4A Division I. The defensive back Most Valuable Player in 16-4A Division I capped off the year with five interceptions, two forced fumbles and 52 total tackles.

Veterans Memorial's Luke Johnson scores a touchdown during the game against Miller on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi, Texas.

DB — Luke Johnson, sr., Veterans Memorial

Johnson did a little bit of everything during his high school career, but it was his defense that stole the show in 2023. The do-it-all athlete and 14-5A Division I Defensive Back Most Valuable Player finished with 129 tackles, seven for loss, two interceptions and added 10 receiving touchdowns on offense.

Santa Gertrudis Academy's Daniel Mendietta

DB — Daniel Mendietta, sr., Santa Gertrudis Academy

Mendietta took the field by storm by leading the Lions' defense with seven interceptions at the cornerback position. Mendietta capped off his final season at SGA by earning first-team all-district honors.

Ingleside's Aidan Jakobsohn (3) high fives a teammate after a Mustangs touchdown in a high school football game against Orange Grove at Bulldog Stadium in Orange Grove, Texas on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

Utility — Aidan Jakobsohn, sr., Ingleside

Jakobsohn had a memorable 2023 season after passing for an impressive 3,594 yards and 56 touchdowns in the Mustangs’ run to the third round of the playoffs. Jakobsohn also showed off his defensive skills by recording seven interceptions in six games.

Shiner's Beck Bishop attempts to tackle Refugio's Kaleb Brown on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium in Refugio, Texas.

Utility — Kaleb Brown, sr., Refugio

Brown’s senior campaign was one of his best as he finished with 181 tackles with 75 being solo. Brown also had 50 tackles for loss, nine sacks and according to coach Jason Herring, was the best defensive player for a 12-2 state quarterfinal team that allowed 13 points a game.

Utility — Kyle Carter, sr., London

Carter put together a historic season by recording a school-record 14 quarterback sacks and 116 tackles on the Pirates’ run to the Class 3A area round. Carter also forced six fumbles and recorded an interception.

SECOND TEAM

DL — Andrew Rendon, sr., London

DL — James Jimenez, sr., Refugio

DL — Aubrey Davenport, sr., Alice

DL — Skyler Moore, sr., Veterans Memorial

DL — Jaden Hubble, sr., Orange Grove

LB — Jason Salinas, sr., San Diego

LB — Seth Barnes, sr., Orange Grove

LB — Bryce Schmidt, sr., Flour Bluff

LB — Danny McKenna, jr., Ray

LB — Alex Olivarez, sr., Tuloso-Midway

DB — Colton Harrison, sr., Gregory-Portland

DB — Joaquin Molina, sr., Alice

DB — Trey Canales, sr., Odem

DB — Elias Timbs, sr., Calallen

Utility — Jasiah Riviera, jr., Kingsville

Utility — Davyn Perez, so., Beeville

Utility — Nik Garza, sr., Alice

Utility — Josh Williams, sr., West Oso

THIRD TEAM

DL — Ryan Casas, jr., San Diego

DL — Brendon Ray, jr., Bishop

DL — RJ Hinojosa, sr., Skidmore-Tynan

DL — Wade Johnson, sr., Ingleside

DL — Ruben Cavazos III, jr., Ray

DL — Jayden Kemp, sr., Tuloso-Midway

LB — Jonah Stafford, jr., Miller

LB — Delson Cavaness, jr., Miller

LB — Seth Gutierrez, so., Beeville

LB — Arik Cuellar, Mathis

LB — Michael Vierra, Calallen

DB — Rocky Guerra, G-P

DB — Riley Unterbrink, Calallen

DB — Darius Elizalde, jr., Ben Bolt

DB — Ryan Foster, sr., Beeville

DB — Ethan Perez, sr., Sinton

Utility — Matthew Cadena, sr., Benavides

Utility — David Davis Jr., jr., Taft

Utility — Israel Leal, jr., London

Honorable Mention

DL – Cole Spalek, jr., Woodsboro; Donovan Otero, sr., Miller; Nate Phillips, sr., Odem; Jamison Sanchez, sr., Bishop; Noah Jones, sr., Rockport-Fulton; Michael Williams, so., Robstown; Adrian DeAses, jr., Sinton

LB — Jayden Vela, so., Miller; Robert Silva, sr., Orange Grove; Chase Schanen, jr., Skidmore-Tynan; Jamison Collins, jr., Odem; Jacob Cantu, sr., Kingsville; Anthony Rios, sr., Tuloso-Midway; Josh Smith, jr., Agua Dulce; Kasey Soto, sr., Robstown; Nathaniel Salinas, sr., Hebbronville

DB — Oscar Villa, sr., Premont; John Cason, so., Kingsville; Anthony Reyes, sr., Tuloso-Midway; Andrew Silva, jr., Sinton; Caden Griffith, sr., Bishop

Utility — Javier Vela, sr., Tuloso-Midway

