2023 C-USA Player of the Year, national champion shows interest in Vols

Former North Texas guard Tylor Perry has narrowed his recruitment down to 12 teams.

Tennessee, Florida, Baylor, Arkansas, Texas Tech, Louisville, Wake Forest, Oklahoma, Creighton, Minnesota, Stanford and Oklahoma State are Perry’s top-12 schools.

The 5-foot-11, 182-pound guard is from Fort Coffee, Oklahoma. He is scheduled to graduate in May and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Perry averaged 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game last season. He was named the 2023 Conference USA Player of the Year and earned first-team All-Conference honors.

North Texas defeated UAB, 68-61, to win the 2023 NIT championship. Perry was named the 2023 NIT Most Outstanding Player and earned NIT All-Tournament honors.

He was named the 2022 Conference USA Sixth Man of the Year in his first season at North Texas, while also earning first-team All-Conference and NABC second-team All-District honors.

Before transferring to North Texas, Perry led Coffeyville Community College to the 2021 NJCAA Division I national championship. He was named the NJCAA Division I national tournament MVP after averaging 16.2 points per game.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire