2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Sunday tee times, how to watch

It’s time for the final round at the penultimate PGA Tour event of the year.

Alex Noren continued his strong play Saturday in the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, shooting 4-under 67 to move to 19 under for the tournament. However, his lead was two after each of the first two rounds and is now down to one at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton.

Camilo Villegas shot 6-under 65 on Saturday and sits solo second. He’s searching for a chance to earn full status for the 2024 season with a strong finish in Bermuda. Matti Schmid and Ryan Moore are tied for third at 17 under.

Port Royal ranks 27th on the Golfweek’s Best 2023: Top 50 courses in Mexico, Caribbean, Atlantic islands and Central America list.

Butterfield Bermuda: Photos

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. All times listed are ET.

Sunday tee times

1st tee

Tee time Players 6:40 a.m. Luke List, Brian Stuard, Charley Hoffman 6:50 a.m. Kyle Westmoreland, Ben Griffin, Fred Biondi 7 a.m. Scott Piercy, Sean O’Hair, Tyson Alexander 7:10 a.m. Robert Garrigus, Brandon Wu, Austin Cook 7:20 a.m. Brendon Todd, Brian Gay, Kevin Roy 7:30 a.m. Austin Smotherman, Akshay Bhatia, Doc Redman 7:40 a.m. Peter Malnati, Mark Hubbard, Lucas Herbert 7:50 a.m. Patton Kizzire, Ryan Palmer, Justin Lower 8 a.m. D.A. Points, Ryan Brehm, Ben Martin 8:10 a.m. Taylor Pendrith, David Lipsky, Davis Riley 8:20 a.m. Satoshi Kodaira, Adam Long, Dylan Wu 8:30 a.m. Carl Yuan, Kramer Hickok, Adam Scott 8:40 a.m. Ryan Moore, Stewart Cink, Vince Whaley 8:50 a.m. Alex Noren, Camilo Villegas, Matti Schmid

10th tee

Tee time Player 6:45 a.m. Cody Gribble, Andrew Novak, Kyle Stanley 6:55 a.m. Andrew Landry, Russell Knox, Martin Laird 7:05 a.m. Kelly Kraft, Brice Garnett, D.J. Trahan 7:15 a.m. Wesley Bryan, Augusto Nunez, Matthias Schwab 7:25 a.m. Kevin Chappell, Max McGreevy, Kevin Yu 7:35 a.m. Nick Hardy, Kevin Stadler, Ryan Armour 7:45 a.m. Robert Streb, Alex Smalley, George Bryan IV 7:55 a.m. Richy Werenski, S.Y. Noh, Greg Koch 8:05 a.m. Troy Merritt, William McGirt, Lanto Griffin 8:15 a.m. Peter Kuest, Lucas Glover, Zecheng Dou 8:25 a.m. Nico Echavarria, Martin Contini, Nick Watney 8:35 a.m. David Lingmerth, Cameron Percy, Jim Herman 8:45 a.m. Ted Potter, Jr., Ryan Gerard, Martin Trainer

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. There is no PGA Tour Live coverage of the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship. All times ET.

Sunday, Nov. 12

Golf Channel/Peacock: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sirius XM: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

