2023 Buckeyes Wire Preseason All-Big Ten team: Offensive skill positions

The 2023 college football season is right around the corner and the Big Ten is loaded with top-notch talent and predicting who will end up on the All-Big Ten has proven challenging. Not only was it hard to choose one player over another, but it was also hard to admit that the Michigan Wolverines have a number of studs that will potentially wreak havoc on the rest of the conference.

This list is going to dive into the offensive skill position players and even though the Big Ten is typically known for their defense, there is a ton of firepower in the conference this season and that is especially true at the skill positions.

In the age of the transfer portal, it is possible for a complete dark horse to rise as a frontrunner, but we will do our best to provide the most educated guess based on previous performances and situations.

Why the Pick

I’m not going to pretend that J.J. McCarthy isn’t a dude, he accounted for over 3,000 total yards during his first season as a starter in 2022 and it would be foolish to not expect a major leap for his second season.

Running Back: Blake Corum, Michigan

Why the Pick

Blake Corum would have likely been an early-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but a late-season knee injury resulted in him coming back for another season. Corum is a big play monster, with the speed to eat up yards and take every touch to the house.

Blake Corum is ELITE pic.twitter.com/BT0OrsL5Fw — Barstool College Football Show (@BarstoolCFB) June 12, 2023

Why the Pick

Braelon Allen has an insane mixture of size at 240 pounds and speed and would have been an early-round NFL selection in 2023. He already has two seasons of over 1,000 rushing yards in the Big Ten and will most likely get a third in 2023.

Braelon Allen is a power back, but he has pretty solid hands as well, don't let the stats fool you. #NFLDraft24 pic.twitter.com/t7NdTcsyW7 — Jeremy (@PopesFFH) June 11, 2023

Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Pick

This is an unpopular selection but the best is yet to come for Julian Fleming, the former five-star recruit who has been slowed by injuries. Fleming has shown the potential to break a game wide open, but he has to develop a bit more. His 34 receptions for 533 yards and six touchdowns last season are nothing to scoff at.

Posting one Ohio State highlight every day until Ohio State football is back: CJ Stroud rolls to his right and while on the run to the boundary, he throws the perfect pass to Julian Fleming for a touchdown. CJ Stroud was the most accurate QB in Ohio State history. pic.twitter.com/mr5LgjEKsI — JR Buckeye 🌰🅾️⭕️ (@itsJRBuckeye) June 6, 2023

Wide Receiver: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Why the Pick

Like father like son, Marvin Harrison Jr. is an elite athlete and would have likely been an early-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. He is a large receiver at 6-foot, 4-inches, and 200 pounds, and can utilize that size and athleticism to dominate at the catch point.

Wide Receiver: Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch. Ncaa Football Peach Bowl Ohio State At Georgia

Why the Pick

All of the focus is surrounding Marvin Harrison Jr., but Emeka Egbuka was insane last season with 1,151 receiving yards and ten touchdowns. It is fair to expect even more impressive numbers in 2023. Egbuka is likely to be a first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Emeka Egbuka is about to go off this year pic.twitter.com/1XpL0LDh1o — Mr. Ohio (@MrOH1O) May 15, 2023

Wide Receiver: Cornelius Johnson, Michigan

Why the Pick

Big things are expected from Cornelius Johnson as he will be the leader of a concerning receiving unit at Michigan. Johnson had a great season in 2022 with 32 receptions for 449 yards and six touchdowns and will be the focal point of the Wolverine passing attack.

Tight End: Cade Stover, Ohio State

Mandatory Credit: Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch. Football Ceb Osufb Spring Game Ohio State At Ohio State

Why the Pick

Cade Stover is getting overshadowed by the dominant Marvin Harrison Jr. and the electric Emeka Egbuka in all of the preseason hype, but he is elite as evidenced by his 36 receptions for 406 yards and five touchdowns, which was by far the most statistically productive season for a Buckeye tight end in at least five years.

Posting one Ohio State highlight every day until Ohio State football is back: On the road in 2022, Ohio State storms back in the 4th quarter and begins to pull away with a Cade Stover 24-yard touchdown catch where he bullied his way for 6. pic.twitter.com/jbANAcWFBM — JR Buckeye 🌰🅾️⭕️ (@itsJRBuckeye) April 27, 2023

