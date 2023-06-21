2023 Buckeyes Wire Preseason All-Big Ten team: Offensive Linemen

The 2023 college football season is right around the corner and the Big Ten is loaded with top-notch talent and predicting who will end up on the All-Big Ten has proven challenging. Not only was it hard to choose one player over another, but it was also hard to admit that the Michigan Wolverines have a number of studs that will potentially wreak havoc on the rest of the conference.

This list is going to dive into the offensive linemen and as expected the Big Ten has some dominant offensive linemen that make it very hard to narrow it down to just five. This list will not make Ohio State fans happy, but the reality is there is some elite talent in the trenches of the Big Ten.

In the age of the transfer portal, it is possible for a complete dark horse to rise as a frontrunner, but we will do our best to provide the most educated guess based on previous performances and situations.

Center: Drake Nugent, Michigan

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Pick

The transfer portal has blessed the Wolverines with another pivotal piece at the pivot position in Drake Nugent from Stanford. Nugent was the missing piece to make the Michigan offensive line an elite unit in 2023.

Haven't watched much of Drake Nugent (Stanford IOL 60) this year but he did transfer to Michigan a few weeks ago. He certainly caught my eye with this rep! pic.twitter.com/6xG6wcH35Y — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) January 13, 2023

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Pick

Julian Pearl is a former defensive lineman with unique athleticism and ideal length to continue to dominate in the Big Ten. He likely would have been an early-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Julian Pearl and Isaiah Adam’s pull to open up a hole and Chase Brown is off to the races pic.twitter.com/UgHMhdYvdI — Illinois Football Focus (@IlliniFB) October 29, 2022

Offensive Lineman: Zak Zinter, Michigan

Why the Pick

Zak Zinter would have likely been a high draft selection in 2023, but the dominant guard returns for another season to pave the way for the Wolverines. Zinter has an elite resume with two first-team All-Big Ten nods to go with his two Big Ten Championship rings.

Why the Pick

Olumuyiwa Fashanu would have likely been a first-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft and he will likely have another dominant season in 2023 as he is one of the most elite pass protectors in the country.

Penn State LT Olumuyiwa Fashanu is the reason this play happens. Heads up play to see the LB triggered down and just gets enough of him to clear him out and spring Clifford. pic.twitter.com/UYf8udGYLu — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) October 15, 2022

Warwick QB Joey McCracken throws a 20 yard TD pass with 1:30 left and Team PA takes a 20-0 lead over Team Maryland in the Big 33 Game. Nolan Rucci also pictured here at left tackle. pic.twitter.com/ZH2dmajxfz — Bruce Morgan (@BruceMorgan8) May 31, 2021

Why the Pick

Nolan Rucci spent the majority of spring on the second team, but the former five-star recruit was the highest-ranked recruit on the Wisconsin offensive line and could be a player ready to surprise.

Nolan Rucci is in at #14! pic.twitter.com/MFsEEDw1zG — Top Prospects OTD (@OtdTop) August 2, 2020

