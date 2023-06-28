2023 Buckeyes Wire Preseason All-Big Ten team: Specialists

The 2023 college football season is right around the corner and the Big Ten is loaded with top-notch talent and predicting who will end up on the All-Big Ten has proven challenging. Not only was it hard to choose one player over another, but it was also hard to admit that some of Ohio State’s most prominent rivals have some serious dogs on their squad.

This list will dive into the specialists — and as expected — the Big Ten has some dominant specialists that make it very hard to narrow it down to just one at each position. This list may appear biased considering the amount of Buckeyes who made the list, but it would be hard for the most objective fan to deny the insane talent that was chosen.

In the age of the transfer portal, it is possible for a complete dark horse to rise as a frontrunner, but we will do our best to provide the most educated guess based on previous performances and situations.

Why the Pick

Drew Stevens is one-half of the most dangerous kicker/punter duo in the Big Ten and he’s still only a sophomore. Stevens made 16 of his 18 field goal attempts last season.

True freshman walk-on Drew Stevens drills a 54 yarder pic.twitter.com/L5BS989syB — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) October 29, 2022

Punter: Tory Taylor, Iowa

Why the Pick

The other half of the dynamic special teams duo in Iowa City, Tory Taylor is likely to have a strong senior season improving on the 45.4-yard punting average from last season.

Iowa’s punter Tory Taylor is an absolute weapon Defense forced a pick the next play This is Ferentz Ball ™️ pic.twitter.com/KozgkZL8Jg — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) October 9, 2021

Why the Pick

I think more of the country is going to see Jaylin Lucas thrive as a running back for the Hoosiers, but he is a bonafide star as a kick returner. This pick wasn’t exactly a sleeper as Lucas was an All-American as a freshman last season.

Without question it’s Jaylin Lucas pic.twitter.com/dkNz7zxee7 — Tom Ackerman (@Ackerman1120) June 25, 2023

Punt Returner: Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Why the Pick

Emeka Egbuka made this All-Big Ten team as a wide receiver as well, but a player with his elite-level athleticism and scary elusiveness is primed to blow up as a returner as well.

Emeka Egbuka 2022 highlightspic.twitter.com/f0gdOFalRj — Mr. Ohio (@MrOH1O) June 23, 2023

