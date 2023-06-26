2023 Buckeyes Wire Preseason All-Big Ten team: Linebackers

The 2023 college football season is right around the corner and the Big Ten is loaded with top-notch talent and predicting who will end up on the All-Big Ten has proven challenging. Not only was it hard to choose one player over another, but it was also hard to admit that some of Ohio State’s most prominent rivals have some serious dogs on their squad.

This list will dive into the linebackers — and as expected — the Big Ten has some dominant linebackers that make it very hard to narrow it down to just four. This list has some fairly obvious selections, but I tried to include an underrated flyer making his Big Ten debut in 2023.

In the age of the transfer portal, it is possible for a complete dark horse to rise as a frontrunner, but we will do our best to provide the most educated guess based on previous performances and situations.

Why the Pick

The photo above describes Cal Haladay perfectly. It’s a cold day and the dude is wearing short sleeves and no gloves and it’s not just a look, his play matches the old-school aesthetic.

#CFB returns in 27 days LB Cal Haladay – Michigan State pic.twitter.com/MyASlnEUkQ — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) July 31, 2022

Linebacker: Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State

Why the Pick

Tommy Eichenberg doesn’t miss tackles often and once he gets his hands on a ball carrier, the play ends. Eichenberg’s ability to sift through traffic makes him elite against the run.

Tommy Eichenberg is applying the pressure 💪 pic.twitter.com/I5Jx6nn0Ad — ESPN (@espn) September 4, 2022

Linebacker: Junior Colson, Michigan

Why the Pick

Junior Colson is the leader of what should be another experienced and elite Wolverine defense. Colson was All-Big Ten last season so this nomination isn’t a stretch, but he could be in line for much bigger accolades in 2023.

Outstanding pass defense by Junior Colson. He’s out in space, lots of open grass, yet he’s able to play tight coverage and get the deflection that leads to the Rod Moore interception.

Great play! pic.twitter.com/VuHrBvJRns — Due# (@JDue51) January 1, 2023

Why the Pick

This is a bit of a flyer, but it’s hard to envision an All-Big Ten team with no Iowa linebackers, and Nick Jackson is primed to take over for Jack Campbell. If he can improve ever so slightly from his dominant play at Virginia, Jackson will be a name to watch.

Nick Jackson was ejected for targeting on this hit Tough blow for the Virginia defense pic.twitter.com/zXKJcSF6lJ — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 24, 2022

