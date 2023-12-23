2023 Birmingham Bowl: Duke football vs. Troy: Live score updates from Protective Stadium

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. − The 2023 Birmingham Bowl is on Saturday and it will feature Duke football facing off with Sun Belt Conference champion Troy.

The two teams are facing the same situation, with former Duke coach Mike Elko leaving after the season for Texas A&M and former Troy coach Jon Sumrall taking the Tulane job. Duke is lead by Trooper Taylor while the Trojans are lead by Greg Gasparato.

The Blue Devils went 7-5 with wins over Clemson and NC State but fell to Notre Dame, Florida State and Louisville. The Trojans won their second straight Sun Belt titl,e going 11-2 and riding a 10-game win streak, for the second straight year into the bowl game.

2023 Birmingham Bowl time, channel, betting odds

Time: 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT, local time

Channel: ABC/ESPN+

Betting odds: Troy -7, O/U: 44.5 (ESPN BET)

2023 Birmingham Bowl: Duke football vs. Troy: Live score updates

