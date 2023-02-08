2023’s biggest cap hit in the NFL is not Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns gave quarterback Deshaun Watson a fully guaranteed contract after acquiring him last season. As you would expect his cap number in 2023 is large (before any restructuring of course) but it’s not the league’s biggest. Watson checks in at number two on the list with a 54.9 million dollar hit but the guy higher than that may shock you.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas carries a cap hit of 59.4 million in 2023. The way the team designed it and pushed money off has the bill finally coming due. There is no way any team will trade for him as things stand and the Saints are likely already working on fixing the number.

