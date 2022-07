2023 Big Ten team recruiting rankings tracker

It’s the lifeblood of a college football program. In a sport where faces change every couple of seasons, each team is always looking to land the next big recruiting class to keep refreshing the talent pool.

Three Big Ten teams finished with top-10 recruiting classes in the 247Sports composite team rankings for 2022. That group was led by Ohio State with the nation’s No. 4 class and followed by Penn State at No. 6 and Michigan at No. 9.

Michigan State was the only other Big Ten program to register a top-25 recruiting class in 2022 according to the 247Sports composite team rankings, finishing No. 24 nationally.

Two other Big Ten teams finished with top-30 recruiting classes, including the Iowa Hawkeyes. Indiana finished No. 26 nationally, while Iowa checked in with the No. 30 class overall in the team rankings.

The rest of the Big Ten classes in 2022 finished like this: Maryland at No. 31, Rutgers at No. 33, Purdue at No. 38, Nebraska at No. 41, Wisconsin at No. 44, Illinois at No. 46, Northwestern at No. 48 and Minnesota at No. 49.

How is each program’s 2023 recruiting class shaping up? Who leads among Big Ten schools and which players are each program’s top recruit? The following rankings are organized according to the 247Sports composite team rankings, but each team’s breakdown also includes their Rivals and On3 team rankings. Let’s take a look below.

Indiana Hoosiers

2023 247Sports composite team ranking: No. 72

2022 247Sports composite team ranking: No. 26

2023 Rivals team ranking: No. 86

2023 On3 consensus team ranking: No. 78

Top 2023 commit: Three-star safety, Amare Ferrell (No. 46 safety / No. 90 player from Florida)

Wisconsin Badgers

2023 247Sports composite team ranking: No. 46

2022 247Sports composite team ranking: No. 44

2023 Rivals team ranking: No. 42

2023 On3 consensus team ranking: No. 43

Top 2023 commit: Three-star cornerback, Jace Arnold (No. 44 cornerback / No. 44 player from Georgia)

Michigan Wolverines

2023 247Sports composite team ranking: No. 45

2022 247Sports composite team ranking: No. 9

2023 Rivals team ranking: No. 45

2023 On3 consensus team ranking: No. 30

Top 2023 commit: Four-star running back, Cole Cabana (No. 10 running back / No. 3 player from Michigan)

Illinois Fighting Illini

2023 247Sports composite team ranking: No. 43

2022 247Sports composite team ranking: No. 46

2023 Rivals team ranking: No. 41

2023 On3 consensus team ranking: No. 64

Top 2023 commit: Four-star athlete, Kaden Feagin (No. 15 athlete / No. 3 player from Illinois)

Maryland Terrapins

2023 247Sports composite team ranking: No. 42

2022 247Sports composite team ranking: No. 31

2023 Rivals team ranking: No. 39

2023 On3 consensus team ranking: No. 68

Top 2023 commit: Three-star athlete, Braeden Wisloski (No. 75 athlete / No. 16 player from Pennsylvania)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

2023 247Sports composite team ranking: No. 39

2022 247Sports composite team ranking: No. 33

2023 Rivals team ranking: No. 43

2023 On3 consensus team ranking: No. 56

Top 2023 commit: Three-star interior offensive lineman, JaSire Peterson (No. 31 IOL / No. 9 player from New Jersey)

Minnesota Golden Gophers

2023 247Sports composite team ranking: No. 30

2022 247Sports composite team ranking: No. 49

2023 Rivals team ranking: No. 26

2023 On3 consensus team ranking: No. 38

Top 2023 commit: Four-star interior offensive lineman, Jerome Williams (No. 19 IOL / No. 2 player from Minnesota)

Nebraska Cornhuskers

2023 247Sports composite team ranking: No. 29

2022 247Sports composite team ranking: No. 41

2023 Rivals team ranking: No. 27

2023 On3 consensus team ranking: No. 26

Top 2023 commit: Four-star wide receiver, Omarion Miller (No. 14 wide receiver / No. 8 player from Louisiana)

Purdue Boilermakers

2023 247Sports composite team ranking: No. 27

2022 247Sports composite team ranking: No. 38

2023 Rivals team ranking: No. 23

2023 On3 consensus team ranking: No. 37

Top 2023 commit: Four-star quarterback, Rickie Collins (No. 11 quarterback / No. 13 player from Louisiana)

Michigan State Spartans

2023 247Sports composite team ranking: No. 24

2022 247Sports composite team ranking: No. 24

2023 Rivals team ranking: No. 22

2023 On3 consensus team ranking: No. 18

Top 2023 commit: Four-star EDGE Bai Jobe (No. 9 EDGE / No. 1 player from Oklahoma)

Iowa Hawkeyes

2023 247Sports composite team ranking: No. 20

2022 247Sports composite team ranking: No. 30

2023 Rivals team ranking: No. 16

2023 On3 consensus team ranking: No. 21

Top 2023 commit: Five-star offensive tackle, Kadyn Proctor (No. 2 offensive tackle / No. 1 player from Iowa)

Northwestern Wildcats

2023 247Sports composite team ranking: No. 18

2022 247Sports composite team ranking: No. 48

2023 Rivals team ranking: No. 13

2023 On3 consensus team ranking: No. 24

Top 2023 commit: Four-star defensive lineman Ashton Porter (No. 46 defensive lineman / No. 54 player from Texas)

Penn State Nittany Lions

2023 247Sports composite team ranking: No. 6

2022 247Sports composite team ranking: No. 6

2023 Rivals team ranking: No. 8

2023 On3 consensus team ranking: No. 9

Top 2023 commit: Five-star interior offensive lineman, Alex Birchmeier (No. 1 IOL / No. 1 player from Virginia)

Ohio State Buckeyes

2023 247Sports composite team ranking: No. 1

2022 247Sports composite team ranking: No. 4

2023 Rivals team ranking: No. 1

2023 On3 consensus team ranking: No. 1

Top 2023 commit: Five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss (No. 2 wide receiver / No. 4 player from Florida)

