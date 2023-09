2023 Big Ten rushing yard leaders after Week 1

Wisconsin began its 2023 season on Saturday with a so-so 38-17 win over the Buffalo Bulls. The performance had bright spots, but also some mistakes one could expect in Week 1 with a new head coach.

The biggest bright spot, whether you watched the game live or just checked ESPN’s box score, was the play out of the backfield by Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi. We knew the tandem was quite good entering the season, but Saturday’s win raised the bar on what each might be able to achieve this season.

The final combined stat line: 30 carries, 298 yards and four touchdowns. Look out, because in the second half of football games there isn’t a single defense that wants to stop that rushing attack.

With Allen and Mellusi’s big Week 1, it’s time to check in on where they stand on the Big Ten rushing yard leaderboard:

QB Gavin Wimsatt

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

School: Rutgers

2023 Rushing Yards: 33

Yards-Per-Carry: 3.7

Rushing Touchdowns: 1

RB Donovan Edwards

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards (7) scores a touchdown during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State lost 45-23. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

School: Michigan

2023 Rushing Yards: 37

Yards-Per-Carry: 3.1

Rushing Touchdowns: 0

RB Antwain Littleton II

Oct 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back Antwain Littleton II (31) is tackled by Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Noah Pierre (21) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

School: Maryland

2023 Rushing Yards: 37

Yards-Per-Carry: 3.7

Rushing Touchdowns: 0

RB Sean Tyler

Aug 31, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Sean Tyler (2) runs the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

School: Minnesota

2023 Rushing Yards: 41

Yards-Per-Carry: 4.1

Rushing Touchdowns: 0

RB Ja'Shon Benjamin

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Richie Hagarty (52) tackles Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Ja’shon Benjamin (20) in front of defensive lineman P.J. Spencer (50) and defensive back Jaheem Joseph (3) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

School: Rutgers

2023 Rushing Yards: 46

Yards-Per-Carry: 2.3

Rushing Touchdowns: 0

RB TreVeyon Henderson

Aug 4, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hands off to running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) during the first fall football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State Football First Practice

School: Ohio State

2023 Rushing Yards: 47

Yards-Per-Carry: 3.9

Rushing Touchdowns: 0

RB Kyle Monangai

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) scores a touchdown as Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Devin Turner (8) pursues during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

School: Rutgers

2023 Rushing Yards: 49

Yards-Per-Carry: 3.5

Rushing Touchdowns: 1

RB Kaytron Allen

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Penn State Nittany Lions at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

School: Penn State

2023 Rushing Yards: 51

Yards-Per-Carry: 5.1

Rushing Touchdowns: 0

RB Gabe Ervin Jr.

Aug 31, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) runs the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

School: Nebraska

2023 Rushing Yards: 55

Yards-Per-Carry: 7.9

Rushing Touchdowns: 0

RB Chip Trayanum

Sep 2, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Chip Trayanum (19) runs through Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Josh Sanguinetti (19) during the NCAA football game at Indiana University Memorial Stadium. Ohio State won 23-3.

School: Ohio State

2023 Rushing Yards: 57

Yards-Per-Carry: 7.1

Rushing Touchdowns: 0

RB Roman Hemby

Wisconsin cornerback Alexander Smith (11) and safety John Torchio (15) team up to stop Maryland running back Roman Hemby (24) after a reception during the third quarter of their game Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

School: Maryland

2023 Rushing Yards: 58

Yards-Per-Carry: 4.8

Rushing Touchdowns: 1

RB Devon Mockobee

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Jake Chaney (36) and safety Titus Toler (41) tackle Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

School: Purdue

2023 Rushing Yards: 60

Yards-Per-Carry: 3.8

Rushing Touchdowns: 1

RB Kaleb Johnson

Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson (2) runs the ball as the Hawkeyes take on Utah State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Credit: Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register-USA TODAY NETWORK

School: Iowa

2023 Rushing Yards: 63

Yards-Per-Carry: 3.3

Rushing Touchdowns: 1

RB Reggie Love III

Oct 1, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Reggie Love III (23) is tackled by Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Kaden Johnson (52) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

School: Illinois

2023 Rushing Yards: 63

Yards-Per-Carry: 5.3

Rushing Touchdowns: 0

QB Luke Altmyer

Sep 2, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) runs with the ball during the first half against the Toledo Rockets at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

School: Illinois

2023 Rushing Yards: 69

Yards-Per-Carry: 7.7

Rushing Touchdowns: 0

RB Nicholas Singleton

Penn State running back Nick Singleton (10) leaps into the end zone to score a 12-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter against Michigan State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in State College. The Nittany Lions won, 35-16.

School: Penn State

2023 Rushing Yards: 70

Yards-Per-Carry: 5.4

Rushing Touchdowns: 1

RB Blake Corum

Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) runs for a touchdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half Oct. 15, 2022 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

School: Michigan

2023 Rushing Yards: 73

Yards-Per-Carry: 7.3

Rushing Touchdowns: 1

QB Jeff Sims

Aug 31, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Jeff Sims (7) runs the ball as Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Tariq Watson (24) defends during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

School: Nebraska

2023 Rushing Yards: 91

Yards-Per-Carry: 4.8

Rushing Touchdowns: 0

RB Nathan Carter

Michigan State running back Nathan Carter (5) runs against Central Michigan defensive back Donte Kent (4) during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

School: Michigan State

2023 Rushing Yards: 113

Yards-Per-Carry: 6.3

Rushing Touchdowns: 1

RB Braelon Allen

MADISON, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 02: Braelon Allen #0 of the Wisconsin Badgers stiff arms Clevester Hines III #9 of the Buffalo Bulls on a 37 yard run in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bulls at Camp Randall Stadium on September 02, 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

School: Wisconsin

2023 Rushing Yards: 141

Yards-Per-Carry: 8.3

Rushing Touchdowns: 2

RB Chez Mellusi

Sep 2, 2023; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (1) runs 89 yards for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bulls during the the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

School: Wisconsin

2023 Rushing Yards: 157

Yards-Per-Carry: 12.1

Rushing Touchdowns: 2

