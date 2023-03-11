2023 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Tracker: Full schedule, all results, updated bracket

The Big Ten is looking to fill a good number of spots in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, but it first must crown a conference champion. The Big Ten men’s basketball tournament returns to Chicago’s United Center this week for a multi-day extravaganza with the purpose of determining who will get the conference’s automatic spot in the big dance, but there should be plenty on the line for a number of schools that will not be holding the Big Ten trophy at the end of the weekend.

Penn State and Michigan are two teams floating in bubble conversation as the Big Ten tournament gets underway, and picking up a couple of wins in Chicago would go a long way toward helping the cause of getting into the NCAA tournament.

Purdue is the top seed in the tournament, but the Boilermakers suffered all five of their losses this season in conference play, so they know nothing is guaranteed this week. Northwestern, Indiana, and Michigan State also have a double-bye and will not have to step on the court for a game until Friday. There could be a lot of drama in the days leading up to then.

Penn State is a double-digit seed in the Big Ten tournament, but they are matched up with an Illinois team the Nittany Lions have beaten twice this season. Michigan and Rutgers are each looking to make a final push for a spot in the tournament, and they’ll open the Big Ten tournament facing each other on Thursday.

The fun will officially begin with two games on Wednesday as Ohio State and Wisconsin play in the first game of the Big Ten tournament, a bit of an oddity given where these two programs have typically been in recent seasons. And Nebraska and Minnesota will close the first day with the second game on Wednesday evening.

Here is the updated Big Ten Men’s Basketball tournament schedule with updated matchups, start times, and how to watch each game on TV. The entire tournament will air on Big Ten Network until the conference semifinal round and championship game over the weekend. CBS will air the conference semifinals and the conference championship game.

Game 1: (13) Ohio State 65, (12) Wisconsin 57

Mar 8, 2023; Chicago, IL, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (1) shoots over Wisconsin Badgers guard Max Klesmit (11) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Ohio State doubled up Wisconsin in the first half of the Big Ten Tournament opener and held off a stronger second-half effort from the Badgers to secure the victory. Justice Sueing and Bruce Thornton led the starters with 16 and 15 points, respectively, and Sean McNeil added a team-high 17 points off the bench to give the Buckeyes the spark.

The loss by Wisconsin is a likely fatal blow to its NCAA tournament hopes. Ohio State moves on to face Iowa on Thursday.

Game 2: (14) Minnesota 78, (11) Nebraska 75

Mar 8, 2023; Chicago, IL, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Joshua Ola-Joseph (1) dunks against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Minnesota got a balanced night on offense from across its starting lineup with four starters in double figures and escaped into the second round of the Big Ten tournament when a last-second heave from Nebraska clanked off the rim in the final seconds of the game. Minnesota won just its third game of the year against a Big Ten opponent and will now look to score a major upset of Maryland on Thursday.

Game 3: (9) Rutgers 62, (8) Michigan 50

Mar 9, 2023; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Tarris Reed Jr. (32) battles for a rebound with Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Aundre Hyatt (5) and guard Paul Mulcahy (4) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Thursday, March 9, 2023

Cam Spencer and Derek Simpson combined for 23 points in the second half to power Rutgers to a big win on the bubble against Michigan. Rutgers outscored Michigan 37-22 after halftime to dig out of a three-point deficit and leave Michigan scrambling for any ounce of hope of still being considered for the NCAA Tournament, but it could be the NIT for the Wolverines now. Rutgers may still need another win, and they’ll get that opportunity Friday against top-seeded Purdue. Rutgers is the team that handed Purdue its first loss of the season.

Game 4: (13) Ohio State 73, (5) Iowa 69

Mar 9, 2023; Chicago, IL, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Brice Sensabaugh (10) goes to the basket against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Thursday, March 9, 2023

Not many expected Ohio State to advance to the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten tournament, but the Buckeyes managed to clip the Iowa Hawkeyes to get there. Bruce Sensabaugh, Justice Suing, and Bruce Thornton each scored in double figures for the Buckeyes and the defense forced 11 Iowa turnovers. Ohio State will take on Michigan State on Friday afternoon with a chance to keep this run going.

Game 5: (10) Penn State 79, (7) Illinois 76

Mar 9, 2023; Chicago, IL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) defends Illinois Fighting Illini forward Ty Rodgers (20) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Thursday, March 9, 2023

Penn State figured out a why to overcome adjustments made by Illinois and found a much-needed run at the right time in the second half to turn a back-and-forth game in its favor. Perhaps needing the win to become an at-large in the NCAA Tournament, Andrew Funk stepped up in a big way with a team-high 20 points to lead all players. Funk drained six three-point shots to help make up for Jalen Pickett’s slow start as the Illini were not about to let him torch them for a third time this season. Pickett and the Nittany Lions face Northwestern on Friday evening.

Game 6: (6) Maryland 70, (14) Minnesota 54

Mar 9, 2023; Chicago, IL, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Jamison Battle (10) defends Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Thursday, March 9, 2023

Maryland made sure there would be no magical Big Ten run by Minnesota with a victory led by Donta Scott and Jahmir Young leading the way in the first and second half, respectively. Maryland advanced to play Indiana in the Big Ten quarterfinals on Friday.

Game 7: (1) Purdue 70, (9) Rutgers 65

Mar 10, 2023; Chicago, IL, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) goes to the basket against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Friday, March 10, 2023

Rutgers defended some of Purdue’s top players well all night long, but Mason Gillis was the Boilermaker to who stepped up to send the Big Ten’s regular-season champion on to the Big Ten tournament semifinals with a 20-point performance.

Game 8: (13) Ohio State 68, (4) Michigan State 58

Mar 10, 2023; Chicago, IL, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Isaac Likekele (13) is defended by Michigan State Spartans guard Tyson Walker (2) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Friday, March 10, 2023

The only way Ohio State is going dancing in March is if they win the Big Ten tournament to clinch the conference’s automatic berth. Well, don’t look now, but Ohio State is two wins away from doing the unthinkable. Ohio State knocked off Michigan State behind a 21-point effort from Bruce Thornton and 10 three-pointers as a team while holding the Spartans to just 3-of-16 from three-point range. Ohio State advanced to take on Purdue in the semifinals on Saturday.

Game 9: (10) Penn State 67, (2) Northwestern 65 (Overtime)

Mar 10, 2023; Chicago, IL, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) is defended by Northwestern Wildcats guard Brooks Barnhizer (13) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Friday, March 10, 2023

A day after getting a big win for its tournament hopes, Penn State scored another big victory over Northwestern. For the second time in as many weeks, Penn State edged the Wildcats in overtime, this time despite a great game from Jalen Pickett, although he did come through with some pivotal moments in overtime. Seth Lundy’s big threes late in the game helped send Penn State to the semifinals on Saturday, with a more comfortable outlook for the NCAA tournament coming into view.

Game 10: (3) Indiana vs. (6) Maryland

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Friday, March 10, 2023

Time: 25 min. after Game 9

TV: Big Ten Network

Game 11: (1) Purdue vs. (13 Ohio State)

Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Saturday, March 11, 2023

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Game 12: (10) Penn State vs. Maryland/Indiana winner

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Saturday, March 11, 2023

Time: 25 min. after Game 11

TV: CBS

Big Ten Championship Game: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner

AP Photo/Michael Allio

Date: Sunday, March 12, 2023

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

