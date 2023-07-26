2023 Big Ten media days: How the media ranked the full Big Ten this year

The 2023 college football season marks the end of one era in the Big Ten. The era of divisional play in the conference will come to a conclusion at the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis. This year’s conference championship showdown will be the last Big Ten title game between two division champions. Next year, in 2024, the Big Ten title game will feature the teams with the two best records in the conference. USC will be part of that world, so it’s worth passing along the results of the Big Ten football preseason media poll, as gathered by Wolverines Wire.

We have given you the votes for each separate division in 2023. Now let’s give you the full 1-14 Big Ten football rankings based on point totals:

NORTHWESTERN, 38 POINTS

Nov 26, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats cheerleaders during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The wreckage in Evanston is total and long-lasting. This is probably going to be the worst Power Five program in 2023. It could be the worst Power Five program in 2024 as well.

INDIANA, 48 POINTS

Oct 24, 2020; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers raise their helmets after the game at Memorial Stadium. The Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions 36 to 35. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

No Big Ten coach is on more of a hot seat than Tom Allen of Indiana. Mel Tucker of Michigan State is second.

RUTGERS, 74 POINTS

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

This is a slow rebuild in New Jersey for Greg Schiano.

PURDUE, 89 POINTS

Purdue Pete leads the Purdue Boilermakers onto the field during the Big Ten football championship against the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Michigan Wolverines leads at the half against the Purdue Boilermakers, 14-13.

First-year coach Ryan Walters begins life as a Power Five head coach. He was Illinois’ very successful defensive coordinator last season.

MICHIGAN STATE, 105 POINTS

Nov 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day(left) and Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker (right) before the game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Allen of Indiana might be on the hottest seat in the Big Ten, but no coach faces more pressure to deliver than Mel Tucker of Michigan State, who had big expectations after winning a New Year’s Six bowl in the 2021 season. Michigan State cares about football a lot more than Indiana does. Tucker is in big trouble if he can’t make a bowl game this year.

NEBRASKA, 116 POINTS

Dec 10, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head football coach Matt Rhule talks to the crowd during halftime of the game against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Few Big Ten football programs are more intriguing than Nebraska. Matt Rhule knows how to transform college football programs, but many are convinced the Huskers will never regain past glories. This is a delicious drama.

MARYLAND, 143 POINTS

Jan 28, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins football head coach Mike Locksley stands near the court before the basket ball game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Can Maryland be anything more than ordinary in Big Ten football? Skepticism is warranted.

ILLINOIS, 152 POINTS

Jan 2, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half in the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Can Illinois find more upside and production on offense? That’s the key in Champaign.

MINNESOTA, 176 POINTS

Nov 23, 2019; Evanston, IL, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach PJ Fleck congratulates Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Rashod Bateman (13) after his touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden Gophers haven’t been to the Rose Bowl since 1962. Will they ever be able to make a run to a New Year’s Six bowl game under coach P.J. Fleck?

PENN STATE, 192 POINTS

Oct 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day shakes hands with Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin following the NCAA Division I football game at Beaver Stadium. Ohio State won 41-33. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Penn State will be very happy to leave behind the divisional setup in which it is stuck with Ohio State and Michigan. PSU has to deal with that problem for one more year before divisional play ends and gives way to the new scheduling format in 2024.

OHIO STATE, 226 POINTS

Nov 23, 2013; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes helmets and hands before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State Buckeyes beat Indiana Hoosiers 42-14. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowksi-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State will relish a division-free setup next year. The Buckeyes will have a great chance of finishing in the top two of the Big Ten every year. This year, OSU will likely need to beat Michigan on the road to make the Big Ten Championship Game. Accordingly, the Buckeyes aren’t expected to make it to Indianapolis.

IOWA, 232 POINTS

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz speaks with reporters at a news conference after the Hawkeyes’ final spring NCAA football practice, Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

Iowa is not a better team than Ohio State, but the Hawkeyes might have a better chance of making the Big Ten Championship Game because of the divisional format and their easier schedule this year.

WISCONSIN, 233 POINTS

Sep 11, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell runs onto the field prior the game against the Murray State Racers at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Fickell is trying to modernize Wisconsin’s offense while maintaining everything good about Wisconsin’s defense. Most people expect that he will succeed, given how well he did with fewer resources at Cincinnati.

MICHIGAN, 248 POINTS

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines during action against the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Michigan Stadium.

The Michigan Wolverines have won the Big Ten the last two years. They have beaten Ohio State the last two years. They host Ohio State this year. It is their conference to lose.

