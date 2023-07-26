2023 Big Ten media days: How the media ranked the full Big Ten this year
The 2023 college football season marks the end of one era in the Big Ten. The era of divisional play in the conference will come to a conclusion at the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis. This year’s conference championship showdown will be the last Big Ten title game between two division champions. Next year, in 2024, the Big Ten title game will feature the teams with the two best records in the conference. USC will be part of that world, so it’s worth passing along the results of the Big Ten football preseason media poll, as gathered by Wolverines Wire.
We have given you the votes for each separate division in 2023. Now let’s give you the full 1-14 Big Ten football rankings based on point totals:
NORTHWESTERN, 38 POINTS
The wreckage in Evanston is total and long-lasting. This is probably going to be the worst Power Five program in 2023. It could be the worst Power Five program in 2024 as well.
INDIANA, 48 POINTS
No Big Ten coach is on more of a hot seat than Tom Allen of Indiana. Mel Tucker of Michigan State is second.
RUTGERS, 74 POINTS
This is a slow rebuild in New Jersey for Greg Schiano.
PURDUE, 89 POINTS
First-year coach Ryan Walters begins life as a Power Five head coach. He was Illinois’ very successful defensive coordinator last season.
MICHIGAN STATE, 105 POINTS
Tom Allen of Indiana might be on the hottest seat in the Big Ten, but no coach faces more pressure to deliver than Mel Tucker of Michigan State, who had big expectations after winning a New Year’s Six bowl in the 2021 season. Michigan State cares about football a lot more than Indiana does. Tucker is in big trouble if he can’t make a bowl game this year.
NEBRASKA, 116 POINTS
Few Big Ten football programs are more intriguing than Nebraska. Matt Rhule knows how to transform college football programs, but many are convinced the Huskers will never regain past glories. This is a delicious drama.
MARYLAND, 143 POINTS
Can Maryland be anything more than ordinary in Big Ten football? Skepticism is warranted.
ILLINOIS, 152 POINTS
Can Illinois find more upside and production on offense? That’s the key in Champaign.
MINNESOTA, 176 POINTS
The Golden Gophers haven’t been to the Rose Bowl since 1962. Will they ever be able to make a run to a New Year’s Six bowl game under coach P.J. Fleck?
PENN STATE, 192 POINTS
Penn State will be very happy to leave behind the divisional setup in which it is stuck with Ohio State and Michigan. PSU has to deal with that problem for one more year before divisional play ends and gives way to the new scheduling format in 2024.
OHIO STATE, 226 POINTS
Ohio State will relish a division-free setup next year. The Buckeyes will have a great chance of finishing in the top two of the Big Ten every year. This year, OSU will likely need to beat Michigan on the road to make the Big Ten Championship Game. Accordingly, the Buckeyes aren’t expected to make it to Indianapolis.
IOWA, 232 POINTS
Iowa is not a better team than Ohio State, but the Hawkeyes might have a better chance of making the Big Ten Championship Game because of the divisional format and their easier schedule this year.
WISCONSIN, 233 POINTS
Luke Fickell is trying to modernize Wisconsin’s offense while maintaining everything good about Wisconsin’s defense. Most people expect that he will succeed, given how well he did with fewer resources at Cincinnati.
MICHIGAN, 248 POINTS
The Michigan Wolverines have won the Big Ten the last two years. They have beaten Ohio State the last two years. They host Ohio State this year. It is their conference to lose.
