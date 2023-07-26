2023 Big Ten media days: How the media ranked the Big Ten West Division

The arrival of Big Ten media days in Indianapolis gives USC fans a chance to see what’s going on in their future home. Last summer, USC and UCLA made their “B1G” move on June 30. When Big Ten media days were held just weeks later, no one knew if Oregon and Washington would also join the Big Ten. Realignment dominated the conversation, to the extent that USC’s Big Ten identity was harder to pin down.

Now we have 2024 and 2025 Big Ten schedules which include USC. The Big Ten does not seem likely to continue to expand in the near future. USC in the Big Ten is beginning to feel more like home, but the Trojans do have to wait one more year.

At any rate, Big Ten media days certainly feel different for USC fans this year. Let’s look at the preseason Big Ten media poll for the Big Ten West Division, keeping in mind that divisions will not exist in 2024 when USC joins:

NORTHWESTERN, 38 POINTS

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Wind whips the flats atop Ryan Field during the NCAA football game between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

This will be a brutal year for a hollowed-out, disgraced, depleted, and dispirited Northwestern program reeling from the hazing scandal which took down coach Pat Fitzgerald and is creating a transfer portal exodus.

PURDUE, 89 POINTS

Purdue Boilermaker band enters the field before the NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue starts over under first-year head coach Ryan Walters, who was previously Illinois’ defensive coordinator. Previous head coach Jeff Brohm is now at Louisville.

NEBRASKA, 116 POINTS

Nov 28, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, US; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule at the introductory press conference at the Hawks Championship Center on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Rhule, who very nearly led Baylor to the College Football Playoff in 2019, begins his much-anticipated rebuild in Lincoln with the Huskers.

ILLINOIS, 152 POINTS

Nov 12, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema talks with an official during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Illinois made major news the other day when it hired former Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard as a defensive analyst for this season.

MINNESOTA, 176 POINTS -- 1 FIRST-PLACE VOTE

Nov 20, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A general view of empty seats before a game between the Purdue Boilermakers and Minnesota Golden Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Can P.J. Fleck win the West? He has had chances but has not been able to break through with the Golden Gophers.

IOWA, 232 POINTS -- 16 FIRST-PLACE VOTES

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz watches during the Hawkeyes’ final spring NCAA football practice, Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

Iowa has a manageable schedule. Can Kirk Ferentz take advantage? Many voters in the Big Ten preseason media poll think he will. The offense’s limitations might get in the way.

WISCONSIN, 233 POINTS -- 20 FIRST-PLACE VOTES

Dec 26, 2022; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Wisconsin Badgers coach Luke Fickell during Guaranteed Rate Bowl media day at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

One point separated Wisconsin and Iowa in the poll voting. Voters were basically split between the Badgers and Hawkeyes. First-year head coach Luke Fickell brings a stellar track record to Madison.

