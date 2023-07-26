2023 Big Ten media days: How the media ranked the Big Ten East Division

USC fans have never been more interested in Big Ten media days than they are this year. Yes, they will be far more interested in Big Ten media days next year, when the Trojans officially join the conference and play a league schedule in the Midwestern United States, but this year is the lead-in to 2024.

Trojans Wire begins its coverage of Big Ten media days by looking at the preseason media poll for the conference.

Our friends at Wolverines Wire collected the information. Editor Isaiah Hole offered this note:

“The last time Michigan football was picked to win the Big Ten, it was 2019. However, it did not go so well for the Wolverines, who were trotting out an injured Shea Patterson at quarterback after he suffered a torn oblique on his first snap, and with a defense that was starting to lose its luster. The maize and blue are hoping not to repeat history.

“The history that the Wolverines are hoping to repeat is to win a third-straight Big Ten championship, which is what the media is predicting via the annual Cleveland.com poll.”

Here is the Big Ten East Division preseason media poll order of finish. It’s the last year in which the Big Ten will use divisions. None will exist when USC joins next year:

INDIANA, 48 POINTS

Indiana football head coach Tom Allen poses with a fan before the 72nd running of the Little 500 men’s race at Bill Armstrong Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

It has been a rough ride for Indiana ever since its wildly successful pandemic season in 2020. Related: That pandemic year was an outlier, not an indicator.

RUTGERS, 74 POINTS

Jul 27, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Schiano is in the midst of his second rebuild at Rutgers. He led the Scarlet Knights to national prominence in the 2005-2007 seasons at the school in his first go-round.

MICHIGAN STATE, 105 POINTS

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker waves at fans to celebrate their 37-33 win over Michigan at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

Michigan State bet very big on Mel Tucker. That bet is not looking very good right now.

MARYLAND, 143 POINTS

Oct 1, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley signals for the kicking team after a first quarter touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Can Maryland become anything more than a 7-5 program which wins a third-tier bowl game?

PENN STATE, 192 POINTS -- 2 FIRST-PLACE VOTES

Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin walks into Beaver Stadium prior to the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Nittany Lions just won the Rose Bowl, but they still exist in the same division as Michigan and Ohio State. They will be glad to get rid of the divisional format in the Big Ten next year.

OHIO STATE, 226 POINTS -- 8 FIRST-PLACE VOTES

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day speaks to media following a spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center in Columbus on March 22, 2022.

Everyone in Columbus, Ohio, is asking only one question: Can the Buckeyes beat Michigan and Jim Harbaugh this year? Everything else is secondary.

MICHIGAN, 248 POINTS -- 27 FIRST-PLACE VOTES

Apr 1, 2023; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sideline during the Spring Game at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not a runaway; Michigan beat out Ohio State by a modest 22 points. Yet, it remains that the Wolverines, who host the Buckeyes this year, are expected to once again win the Big Ten East.

