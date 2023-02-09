2023 Big 12 Conference returning production rankings

ESPN announced its returning production rankings for the 2023 season on Tuesday. The ranking takes a look at data on both sides of the football for all FBS teams in the country.

Texas checks in at No. 19 in the nation, good for second in the Big 12 Conference. 2023 sets up for Texas to have its most experienced team yet under Steve Sarkisian.

The Longhorns return a majority of its production on the offensive side of the ball, bringing back 10 of 11 starters. Quarterback Quinn Ewers is back for his redshirt sophomore season, along with all five starters on the offensive line.

Texas has more to replace on the defense with a handful of starters off to the NFL. The Horns do bring back a strong core of proven starters including linebacker Jaylan Ford and defensive back Jerrin Thompson.

Here is a complete look at where each Big 12 team stands on Bill Connelly’s returning production rankings ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Cincinnati

Big 12 rank: No. 14

National rank: No. 124

2022 record: 9-4

TCU

Big 12 rank: No. 13

National rank: No. 118

2022 record: 13-2

Baylor

Big 12 rank: No. 12

National rank: No. 100

2022 record: 6-7

Oklahoma State

Big 12 rank: No. 11

National rank: No. 89

2022 record: 7-6

Houston

Big 12 rank: No. 10

National rank: No. 82

2022 record: 8-5

Oklahoma

Big 12 rank: No. 9

National rank: No. 77

2022 record: 6-7

Kansas State

Big 12 rank: No. 8

National rank: No. 76

2022 record: 10-4

BYU

Big 12 rank: No. 7

National rank: No. 70

2022 record: 8-5

Iowa State

Big 12 rank: No. 6

National rank: No. 67

2022 record: 5-7

West Virginia

Big 12 rank: No. 5

National rank: No. 66

2022 record: 5-7

Texas Tech

Big 12 rank: No. 4

National rank: No. 64

2022 record: 8-5

UCF

Big 12 rank: No. 3

National rank: No. 51

2022 record: 9-5

Texas

Big 12 rank: No. 2

National rank: No. 19

2022 record: 8-5

Kansas

Big 12 rank: No. 1

National rank: No. 2

2022 record: 6-7

