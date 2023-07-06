2023 Big 10 Preview Series - Illinois & Nebraska

Nebraska

HC - Matt Rhule (1st year)

OC - Marcus Satterfield

DC - Tony White

2022 Record: 4-8

Second Order Win Total: 4.8 (+0.8)

2022 Over/Under: 7.5

Points/Yards Per Game: 22.6 points | 344 yards (221 Pass | 123 Rush)

Points/Yards Allowed: 27.6 points | 414 yards (225 Pass | 189 Rush)

2023 SP+ Overall: 49th

2023 SP+ Offense: 65th

2023 SP+ Defense: 35th

2022 SP+ Special Teams: 108th

Offensive Returning Production: 46.5% (109th)

Defensive Returning Production: 59% (76th)

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

247Sports Avg. Offensive Player Rating: .8794 (18th)

247Sports Avg. Defensive Player Rating: .8739 (25th)

Pace of Play: 66.9 Plays Per Game (82nd) | 31.2 Seconds Per Play (129th)

2023 Schedule Strength: 51st

Prior to last season, some CFB prognosticators posed the question of whether Nebraska’s 2021 team that went 3-9, with every loss being by single-digits, was the best three win team in recent memory. It’s safe to say that narrative has gone the way of the Blackberry in the IPhone era.

Fifth-year HC Scott Frost shook up the offense by bringing in new OC Mark Whipple, who had Pitt ranked 118th nationally in standard down run rate and 12th in completion rate (67%) while throwing 39 passes per game, 11th most in FBS. Texas transfer QB Casey Thompson was respectable in completing 62.2% of his passes, and surprisingly effective when he was able to stand upright and distribute (91.7 PFF offensive grade from a clean pocket). But it was a full-fledged fire drill anytime he was moved off his spot (48.1 PFF under pressure pass grade, 1-to-7 BTT-to-TWP ratio). He has now been jettisoned to the Boca retirement community known as Florida Atlantic.

Advertisement

DC Erik Chinander employed a defense designed to snuff out big plays (9.2% big play rate in 2021 = 6th in FBS) and force teams to sustain drives by converting third-and-long situations, which accounted for 53% of their third downs (33rd best) heading into last season. NU was also very effective in the red zone but struggled to get to the quarterback with a 4.9% sack rate that ranked 105th, which aligns with the defensive line’s 3.7% havoc rate which ranked 110th in 2021.

We know what happened last year to the Huskers, and it wasn’t pretty. Their offense was rated 35th in SP+ heading into the year, but finished 72nd despite having a .8761 average 247Sports prospect ranking, which was the 26th most talented in the nation. It was the same story on defense, where they finished 2022 as the 61st rated unit despite having the 29th-most talented roster. 3 of their 4 victories came against @Rutgers (14-13), Indiana (35-21) and North Dakota. Their 4th victory came in the last game of the season after losing five-straight games and somehow pulling out a 24-17 “dead-cat-bounce” victory, to use political terminology, against Iowa in their season finale. Other than a 43-37 loss to Purdue where the Huskers had a 60% win expectancy, most of their losses were completely justified, as was the unceremonious dismissal of former Nebraska prodigal son, Scott Frost. It was clearly time for a change after five, long years of disappointment.

Enter former Baylor and Carolina Panthers HC Matt Rhule who steps in to hopefully resurrect NU and restore the program to the halcyon days of the Tom Osborne-era. 15 starters return (7 Offense/8 Defense) but the roster turns over 45 lettermen, as is customary in the Transfer Portal Era when a new staff comes to town.

Offensively, i’ve been waiting for a competent OC to tailor their scheme to fit Jeff Sims’ (6’4/219) dynamic dual-threat capabilities. Chip Long was certainly not the guy to do it at Georgia Tech last year, but can new OC Marcus Satterfield harness Sims’ potential? He orchestrated HC Rhule’s potent offenses at Temple from 2013-15 where the Owls finished the season ranked 13th overall in the nation before HC Rhule took the Baylor job. OC Satterfield has been on every staff HC Rhule has coached for the last decade and is a trusted Lieutenant who will have plenty of autonomy running the O.

Advertisement

He will be tasked with rebuilding a porous OL that ranked 127th in pressures allowed (3.4% | 2.1% is Nat. Avg.), 124th in blown block rate (2.1%) and 110th in sacks per dropback (8.2%). Just about every line metric followed the same trend, as the Huskers struggled to changeover from a run-based scheme to 1st year OC Mark Whipple’s pass-heavy offense.

The good news is the OL as a whole is a talented group, led by top-10 tackle recruit LT Turner Corcoran and two-year starter RT Bryce Benhart. They bring in Georgia OL Jacob Hood and C Ben Scott who started 28 games at Arizona State. RG Nouredin Nouili started 7 games for the Huskers in 2021 and returns after missing last season for disciplinary reasons.

In all, the Cornhuskers have 120 line-starts returning and should have demonstrably better results with a seasoned OC like Satterfield who has an OL coaching background. They’ll be blocking for a backfield tandem of Gabe Ervin and last year’s leading rusher, Anthony Grant (218 - 915 yards - 6 TDs). The two are neck-and-neck at the moment, with Ervin having the edge according to the preseason publications Athlon and Phil Steele.

NU will miss their leading wide receiver, NFL Day 3 selection Trey Palmer, as 4 of the top 5 pass catchers depart. Four-star sophomore WR Zavier Betts (6’2/200) will have his opportunity to contribute alongside leading returnee Marcus Washington (31-471-1) and UVA transfer Billy Kemp, whose slot prowess allowed him to secure 141-of-196 targets in 2020 & 2021 before getting injured last year. Sophomore TE Thomas Fidone was rated at the #1 tight end from the 2021 class and 46th overall player in the nation from his prep class, his time has come. He will be flanked by another mega-prospect TE in Arik Gilbert who was the top-rated high school TE in 247Sports history, though he has failed to make the expected impact thus far in his collegiate career.

Defensively, new DC Tony White led the D for Syracuse the last 3 years where he ran his trademark 3-3-5 defense to great effect. When he arrived at Cuse in 2020, they had allowed 464 yards and 31 points per game the year prior and returned just 4 starters. Over the last two years his defenses allowed 3.6 yards per carry and 330 yards of total offense per game while allowing 26 PPG in 2021 and just 23 PPG last year. His Syracuse D was as good as any unit in the country at suppressing big plays in 2022, ranking 2nd in FBS in IsoPPP and Marginal Explosiveness, and 3rd overall by allowing just a 8.1% explosive play rate. The Orange also held opponents to 3.7 points per scoring opportunity, which ranked 26th nationally. His defense managed to snuff-out chunk plays and stiffen up in the red zone, which is a great place to be.

Advertisement

If there’s a critique, Cuse allowed a 50% rushing success rate (120th) and failed to make plays in the backfield, ranking 122nd with a 13% stuff rate. No such issues in the defensive backfield though, ranking 21st with 5.6 yards allowed per dropback and 3rd overall with just 10.2% of completions going for 20+ yards.

White has 8 returning starters to work with, including four of the top-five tacklers and the entire secondary. The staff brought in some serious talent via the portal as well, with highly touted LB MJ Sherman coming in from Georgia and Florida S Corey Collier set to make immediate impacts. CBs Quinton Newsome (HM B10 LY) and Malcom Hartzog, who was the first True Fr CB starter for Nebraska since 2016, are a formidable pair of corners. Marques Buford, Isaac Gifford and Myles Farmer are all experienced safeties who helped the Huskers rank 10th in FBS in suppressing explosiveness. Ideally, White’s tutelage should help the secondary improve upon their woeful 23.3% “wide open pass” rate, which ranked 97th nationally. While the back-seven is fully stocked with leading tackler LB Luke Reimer and LB Nick Henrich back, the biggest question mark on the defense is how to rebuild a defensive line that loses the top-four TFL artists on the roster.

Departing Edge’s Garrett Nelson, Ochaun Mathis and Caleb Tannor, plus IDL Colton Feist, accounted for 27 of the team’s 60 TFL last year. That’s a lot of production to replace from a defense that ranked 125th in rushing success rate (52%) and a decrepit 129th in standard downs line yards per carry at 3.04. IDL Ty Robinson (6’6/310) is back, but questions remain about how well this front will hold up against the massive OLs the Big Ten schedule is going to throw at them. It’s fair to speculate how immediate DC White’s impact will be in that facet of the game considering Syracuse ranked 120th overall with a 50% rushing success rate after three years of White calling the D there.

Over/Under 6 Wins

The first half of the schedule is no joke as the Huskers open at B10 West rival @Minnesota on Thursday 8/31 in one of the first games CFB to be broadcasted in 2023. Then they travel across the country to Boulder to take on the @Colorado Prime Buffaloes in what should be quite a spectacle between new HCs Prime & Rhule. Nebraska are +7.5 dogs at the Gophers in a game that CFB Winning Edge gives NU a 37% win expectancy, and -8.5 favorites with a 61% win expectancy @Colorado Prime. They’ll be 17-point+ favorites versus G5 opponents NIU and Louisiana Tech before the rubber meets the road against Michigan at home.

Advertisement

NU closes out the first-half @Illinois in a Friday night game before the Week 7 Bye in a game where they project to be getting a field goal. I like the way their post-bye slate lines up, as they get both Northwestern and Purdue in Lincoln, before making just their second road-trip since September 9th when facing retooling @Michigan State in Lansing. Throw in another home tilt against Maryland at home and you’ve got a pretty manageable four-game stretch post-Bye where Nebraska could go on a run. They wrap up the season with an unforgiving road trip to Camp Randle against Luke Fickell’s @Wisconsin squad, before welcoming B10 West heavyweight Iowa. At least they get the Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium as opposed to the other way around.

I got burned last year by foolishly believing in Scott Frost Year 5, but I can’t help but like the talent level here (18th in 247Sports Avg. offensive player rating | 25th in defensive player rating). With a new staff, a more dynamic playmaking QB in Jeff Sims and a new HC Matt Rhule that had major success at Baylor, I think Nebraska can achieve bowl eligibility out of their 51st ranked schedule.

Draft Kings lists Nebraska's number at 6 wins (-130 Over), while FanDuel is at 6.5 (+116 Over). With a brand new staff in town and Nebraska carrying six consecutive losing seasons on their shoulders, I think 6 wins and a postseason appearance would be a very favorable result. But it's hard to trust them to chalk up 7 wins in Year 1 of the new staff, so i'm taking the Under 6.5 wins despite the fact I like the overall trajectory of the program going forward.

Illinois

HC - Brett Bielema (3rd year)

OC - Barry Lunney (2nd year)

DC - Aaron Henry (1st year)

Advertisement

2022 Record: 8-5

Second Order Win Total: 9.6 (+1.6)

2022 Over/Under: 4.5 (-125 Under)

Points/Yards Per Game: 24.2 points | 379 yards (212 Pass | 167 Rush)

Points/Yards Allowed: 12.8 points | 274 yards (174 Pass | 100 Rush)

2023 SP+ Overall: 44th

2023 SP+ Offense: 86th

2023 SP+ Defense: 8th

Offensive Returning Production: 57% (85th)

Defensive Returning Production: 55% (92nd)

247Sports Avg. Offensive Player Rating: .8458 (63rd)

2023 Offensive Unit Strength: 82nd | 13th in B10

247Sports Avg. Defensive Player Rating: .8407 (66th)

2023 Defensive Unit Strength: 34th | 1st in B10

Pace of Play: 73.2 Plays Per Game (25th) | 26:6 Seconds Per Play (78th)

Advertisement

2023 Schedule Strength: 35th

In 2021, Illinois HC Brett Bielema outperformed even the most optimistic projections for his first season at the helm of the Illini, scoring major road upsets against @Penn State and @Minnesota in contests where they were 14+ point underdogs. His new culture started taking hold in the second half, with U of I going 3-2 after their Week 7 bye, narrowly missing a 4-1 finish by losing to Rutgers in a game they had a 53% win probability.

The Illinois offense in Year 1 of the Bielema era was neither efficient, ranking 109th with a 39% success rate, nor explosive as they slotted in at 108th in explosive play rate (10.4%). What the Illini did do well was punish opponents in short yardage with a 76% power success rate (29th) while averaging 2.75 line yards per carry (41st) and converting 83% of their third-and-short opportunities (33rd).

Last year, The Illini offense was once again averse to the big play, ranking 125th in IsoPPP and 123rd in Marginal Explosiveness. They also weren’t able to cash in on their scoring opportunities, finishing 119th with a 47% Red Zone TD Rate. However, OC Barry Lunney kept the gameplan conservative with short, precision passes (just 8.7% of team passes went for 20+ yards, 123rd in FBS) which allowed QB Tommy DeVito to complete 70% of his throws with a 15-4 ratio for an offense that allowed just a 16% Havoc Rate (26th in FBS). RB Chase Brown led the Power 5 with 328 rushing attempts but only had the benefit of gaining 2.0 yards before contact, with Brown finishing second in the Power 5 in rushing yardage (Mo Ibrahim #1). The offense’s success rate jumped from 39%-to-43.5% (57th nationally) and the team ranked 3rd nationally with a +13 Turnover Margin. While far from a dominant group, the Illini improved their scoring from 20.2 PPG in 2021-to-24.2 PPG, while also boosting their yards per game from 330-to-379, a 49 yard increase.

Advertisement

The offense returns OC Lunney and 3 OL starters, including NFL prospect LT Julian Pearl, in addition to their top 2 wideouts and starting TE. However they must replace steady veteran QB DeVito and star RB Chase Brown. They figure to be in good hands with Soph RB Reggie Love (5’11/205) and bruiser Josh McCray (6’1/240 as the established 1-2 punch, with promising freshman Kaden Feagin (top-20 2023 RB recruit) waiting in the wings. The run game will be tasked to improve upon their 16 touchdowns on 785 carries since HC Bielema took over in 2021, as their 49-to-1 carry-to-TD rate ranks 127th in FBS. Along the same vein, the Illini scored rushing touchdowns on just 10-of-96 Red Zone carries in the same two-year span (129th).

Former 4-star Ole Miss transfer QB Luke Altmyer will battle Ball State transfer John Paddock for the right to take snaps under center, with Altmyer in pole position. Bielema has been raving about the QB room and thinks the offense could improve under the guidance of the former highly sought after SEC recruit Altmyer. Isaiah Williams is the unquestioned Alpha WR, receiving 48 more targets than fellow returnee Patrick Bryant, catching a Big Ten-leading 82 passes while being thrown-to on 105 of his 342 routes (31%). He played 66% of his snaps from the slot with 57% of his routes being run within 10-yards of the line.

In 2021, the rapid Year 1 turnaround orchestrated by DC Ryan Walters cannot be understated, as he helped to shave 13 points and 101 yards (!) per game off the Illini’s 2020 averages. Six starters returned in 2022 from an ascending unit that posted a 7.7% sack rate (37th) while holding opponents to 5.2 yards per play (30th) and 1.85 points per drive (27th).

The drastic sea-change that started in 2021 hit a feverish crescendo last year with DC Walters lopping off another 9.1 points from their previous year’s PPG average to a dirt-low 12.8 PPG and a ridiculous 4.4 yards per play allowed. Illinois went from allowing 34.9 points per game in 2020, to a mere 12.8 PPG last year, a three-touchdown differential in just two years.

Advertisement

But that’s just the beginning, as Illinois finished 2nd nationally with 2.3 Air Yards per pass attempt vs. Man coverage (FBS Avg = 7.0), which DC Walters played 74% of the time (most in FBS), thanks to the suffocating secondary led by superstar CB Devon Witherspoon and S Sydney Brown. Over the last two seasons, they held opponents to 36 pass attempts per passing touchdown, the 3rd-best rate nationally. Their rush defense was also monstrous behind mammoth IDL Jer’Zhan Newton, ranking 2nd in FBS in rushing success rate (30%) while pitching a 24% stuff rate (14th) and allowing just 2.0 line yards per carry (3rd in FBS). DC Ryan Walters legitimately orchestrated one of the most meteoric defensive turnarounds in all of college football this decade, if not the overall #1.

The losses are massive, starting with their defensive architect DC Ryan Walters taking the HC job at Purdue. Three NFL draft picks depart from the secondary to go with 3 of the top 4 tacklers, though safeties Nicario Harper (Louisville), Demetrius Hill (FIU) and Clayton Bush (So. Illinois) are seasoned transfers with 56 collegiate starts among them that were brought in to stem the losses to their back line. NT Calvin Avery is gone, but both of the pillars of their three-man front, DE Newton and 3rd-team B10 DE Keith Randolph, are back along with a pair of Honorable Mention All-B10 OLBs in Frosh All-American Gabe Jacas and Seth Coleman.

There’s plenty of talent in this unit despite the losses, and new DC Aaron Henry is an internal hire with a secondary coach background. With their well established front-seven in place, the key to how Illinois performs this season will depend upon how well their back line regroups in the wake of major NFL declarations. Still, it's hard to imagine Illinois will be able to replicate their historic 2022 defensive performance this season.

Over/Under 6.5 Wins

They host Toledo before taking a trip to @Kansas that is no cake-walk now that HC Lance Leipold has the Jayhawks back to Mangino-esque relevance. That game is crucial for Illinois if they’re going to cover the 6.5, since they play vs. Penn State and FAU, before traveling to @Purdue where they play against their former DC Walters who knows the Illini roster inside and out. CFB Winning Edge is giving them a slim 52% win expectancy on the road in that matchup. The Nebraska, @Maryland, Wisconsin stretch is going to be where we really find out what Illinois is made of, as Neb/Wisc will be lined at around a field goal each way, and Wisconsin is most likely an L. At least there’s a Week 9 Bye before @Minnesota, Indiana, @Iowa, Northwestern to wrap it up.

I worry about the “reset year” after a big come-up Year 2 for Bielema. DC Walters is now a rival instead of the DC. What happens if the D just allows 20 PPG like a regular old nasty B10 D instead of the biblical 12.8 PPG/274 YPG they allowed last year? Is it realistic to expect another +15 turnover margin? This offense couldn’t make big plays for two seasons despite having a 70% completion rate passer in DeVito and the 2nd leading rusher in the P5 + NFL draftee Chase Brown. Altmyer is just walking in the door this year from Ole Miss and running-back their 24.2 PPG output isn’t going to cut it. Think about it, Illinois won 8 games last year with a 6th-year QB, superior roster and a genius DC. I don’t think they get to 7 wins and am backing the Under 6.5 at Even money (Over -120), so i’m going against the current odds here.