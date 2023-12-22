2023 All-Berks football

Dec. 22—Player of the Year: Tommy Hunsicker, Wilson

Coach of the Year: Bob Wolfrum, Wyomissing

Offensive Back of the Year: Jayden Zandier, Exeter

Receiver of the Year: Edison Case, Wilson

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Caleb Brewer, Wyomissing

Defensive Back of the Year: Nate Pashley, Exeter

Linebacker of the Year: Ryker Jones, Wyomissing

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Caleb Brewer, Wyomissing

Offense

QB: Tommy Hunsicker, Wilson, Sr.

The Player of the Year led the Bulldogs in passing and rushing. He completed 156-of-241 passes (64.7%) for 2,230 yards and 24 touchdowns with four interceptions. He ran for 509 yards and eight TDs on 130 carries.

RB: Jayden Zandier, Exeter, Jr.

Offensive Back of the Year ran for 1,358 yards and 15 touchdowns on 127 carries and had seven catches for 163 yards and three touchdowns.

RB: Drew Engle, Twin Valley, So.

Ran for 1,528 yards on 145 carries, had six catches for 190 yards and scored 15 touchdowns.

RB: Czion Brickle, Fleetwood, Sr.

Finished with 1,583 yards and 23 touchdowns on 202 carries, and 12 catches for 180 yards and a touchdown.

Athlete: Evan Myers, Twin Valley, Jr.

Quarterback completed 106-of-179 passes for 1,503 yards and nine touchdowns with six interceptions and also ran for 580 yards and 10 touchdowns on 88 carries.

WR: Edison Case, Wilson, Sr.

Receiver of the Year and a repeat selection finished with 24 catches for 509 yards and seven touchdowns.

WR: Mason Musitano, Fleetwood, Sr.

Had 61 catches for 882 yards and seven touchdowns.

TE: Zach Zandier, Exeter, Sr.

Repeat selection had 21 catches for 318 yards and three touchdowns and also had an 88% blocking grade.

C: Matt McConnell, Exeter, Sr.

Had a blocking grade of more than 90% as part of a unit that didn't surrender a sack in the regular season.

G: Owen Reber, Berks Catholic, Sr.

A good trap blocker who was a key in the Saints' Wing-T offense

G: Romello Fuentes, Reading High, Jr.

Graded out at 91.5%

T Caleb Brewer, Wyomissing, Sr.

Offensive Lineman of the Year, a Penn State commit, keyed a Spartans running attack that averaged nearly 305 yards per game.

T: Jack Dendall, Wilson, Sr.

Repeat selection and a four-year starter who graded out as Wilson's top blocker. Switched sides to match up with the opposition's best defensive end.

KR: Jayden Zandier, Exeter, Jr.

Returned 13 kicks for 371 yards, including a 79-yard touchdown.

K: William Maurek, Fleetwood, Sr.

Made 29-of-30 PATs and 5-of-7 field goals, with a long of 42 yards.

Second-team offense

QB: Tyler Shuey, Hamburg, Jr.

RB: Alexis Alvarado, Reading High, Jr.

RB: Drew Forrey, Wyomissing, Sr.

RB: Dominic Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley, Sr.

Athlete: Reese Hohl, Gov. Mifflin, Jr.

WR: Kowen Gerner, Schuylkill Valley, Jr.

WR: Isiah Dodson, Muhlenberg, Sr.

TE: Mason Semmel, Hamburg, Sr.

C: Logan Kurzweg, Wilson, Sr.

G: Paul McClune, Twin Valley, Sr.

G: Ryan McConnell, Exeter, Sr,

T: Logan Wegman, Exeter, Jr.

T: Stewart Janowski, Gov. Mifflin, Sr,

KR: Ben Grundy, Twin Valley, So.

K: Reese Wamsher, Schuylkill Valley, Fr.

Defense

LB: Ryker Jones, Wyomissing, Sr.

Linebacker of the Year finished with 48 tackles, five sacks, three quarterback pressures and a fumble recovery.

LB: Connor Pennington, Berks Catholic, Sr.

Finished with 58 tackles (24 solo), including seven for loss, and one sack in the regular season.

LB: Lucas Myers, Twin Valley, Fr.

Made the defensive calls and finished with 85 total tackles, two sacks and three pass breakups in the regular season.

LB: Aidan Dauble, Exeter, So.

Had 60 total tackles (22 solo), three quarterback hurries, one sack, one interception and two fumble recoveries in the regular season.

DL: Caleb Brewer, Wyomissing, Sr.

Defensive Lineman of the Year, a repeat selection, had 53 tackles, three sacks and three passes defensed.

DL: Ean Winchester, Twin Valley, Sr.

Had 45 total tackles and four sacks in the regular season.

DL: Michael Odeyemi, Reading High, Sr.

Finished with 62 tackles, including 21 for loss, six sacks, 20 hurries and three forced fumbles.

DL: Logan Wegman, Exeter, Jr.

Had 47 total tackles, including 10 for loss and 3.5 sacks in the regular season.

DB: Nate Pashley, Exeter, Sr.

Defensive Back of the Year had 37 total tackles, one hurry and three interceptions in the regular season playing safety.

DB: Edison Case, Wilson, Sr.

Safety made 21 tackles (19 solo) with two interceptions and five pass breakups.

DB: Reese Hohl, Gov. Mifflin, Jr.

Had 35 tackles, six interceptions and five passes defensed as he matched up against the opposition's best receiver.

DB: Colby Crills, Schuylkill Valley, Sr.

Had 78 total tackles (28 solo), three sacks, three tackles for loss, five quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, one interception and nine pass breakups. Started the season at corner, then moved to safety, which sparked the defense.

P: Donovan Gingrich, Conrad Weiser, Jr.

Averaged 32 yards, with a long of 57 yards.

Coach: Bob Wolfrum, Wyomissing

Led the Spartans to a 12-2 record, their fifth straight District 3 Class 3A championship and a berth in the PIAA Class 3A semifinals.

Second-team defense

LB: Tristin McFarland, Fleetwood, Jr.

LB: Sevon Parham, Conrad Weiser, Sr.

LB: Mason Semmel, Hamburg, Sr.

LB: Christo Hunsicker, Wilson, Jr.

DL: Jack Dendall, Wilson, Sr.

DL: Ryan McConnell, Exeter, Sr.

DL: Tyler Hallock, Kutztown, Sr.

DL: Owen Reber, Berks Catholic, Sr.

DB: Xavier Beatty, Reading High, Jr.

DB: Evan Rittle, Conrad Weiser, Jr.

DB: Ethan Lafferty, Kutztown, Sr.

DB: Justice Hardy, Wyomissing, Fr.

P: Nate Pashley, Exeter, Sr.

Honorable mention

Quarterback: Logan Nawrocki, Schuylkill Valley; Dean Rotter, Daniel Boone; Donovan Gingrich, Conrad Weiser; Evan Myers, Twin Valley; Jack Riffle, Fleetwood; Logan Hyde, Wyomissing.

Running back: Evan Johnson, Twin Valley; Chase Eisenhower, Wyomissing; Brenden Ackley, Kutztown; Brandon Jones, Gov. Mifflin; Sevon Parham, Conrad Weiser; Michael Bradley, Berks Catholic; Correll Akings, Wilson.

Athlete: Genuine Stutzman, Exeter; Cooper Hohenadel, Schuylkill Valley; Tommy Hunsicker, Wilson; Chase Huber, Gov. Mifflin; Jayden Zandier, Exeter.

Wide receiver: Evan Rittle, Conrad Weiser; Tyler Werley, Hamburg; Madyx Gruber, Wilson; Ethan Brower, Wyomissing; Cohen Correll, Hamburg; Max Heffner, Daniel Boone.

Tight end: Ean Winchester, Twin Valley; Brady Kline, Wilson; Luke Spotts, Schuylkill Valley; Evan Blickley, Wyomissing; Brody Morgan, Conrad Weiser.

Center: Noah Roehm, Twin Valley; Aiden Fitzgerald, Conrad Weiser; Caleb Beane, Wyomissing; Gavin Kelly, Gov. Mifflin.

Offensive guard: Logan Kurzweg, Wilson; Hunter Leister, Fleetwood; Kaleb Holl, Conrad Weiser; Gavin Kelly, Gov. Mifflin; Zavier Otero, Muhlenberg; Theo Wysocki, Schuylkill Valley; Tom Weller, Wyomissing; Grayson Miller, Twin Valley

Offensive tackle: Paul McClune, Twin Valley; Joe Polinsky, Berks Catholic; Hunter Svoboda, Fleetwood; Kabine Toure, Gov. Mifflin; Aris Drake, Twin Valley; Keyshawn Efese, Reading; Tyler Hallock, Kutztown.

Placekicker: Sam Frey, Twin Valley; Ben Rada, Wyomissing; Robbie Gaston, Exeter; Justin Aidukas, Daniel Boone; Keegan Maher, Wyomissing; Eli Blatt, Hamburg; Alex Malone, Exeter; Jairo Alcaraz, Muhlenberg.

Kick returner: Edison Case, Wilson; Reese Hohl, Gov. Mifflin; Xavier Beatty, Reading High; Ethan Brower, Wyomissing; Bryce Gumby, Berks Catholic; Cooper Hohenadel, Schuylkill Valley; Kyle Archie, Muhlenberg.

Defensive line: Tucker Bellanca, Muhlenberg; Jordan Meyer, Daniel Boone; Eugene Booth, Conrad Weiser; Logan Monroe, Hamburg; Kabine Toure, Gov. Mifflin.

Linebacker: Brandon Jones, Gov. Mifflin; Wes Clemison, Muhlenberg; Ethan Kryman, Daniel Boone; Luke Spotts, Schuylkill Valley; Gabe Lewis, Reading High; Drew Forrey, Wyomissing; Casey Gerhart, Exeter.

Defensive back: Evan Johnson, Twin Valley; Gavin Reiking, Exeter; Kyle Archie, Muhlenberg; Maxx Mace, Berks Catholic; Ethan Brower, Wyomissing; Drew Engle, Twin Valley.

Punter: William Maurek, Fleetwood; Jack Hafer, Twin Valley; Cohen Correll, Hamburg; Javier Mayen, Muhlenberg; Travis Jenkins, Gov. Mifflin; Tommy Hunsicker, Wilson.