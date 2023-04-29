2023 Bears undrafted free agent tracker

The 2023 NFL draft has concluded, but the Chicago Bears aren’t finished building their 90-man roster. The Bears will be looking to bring in some undrafted free agents that didn’t hear their name called during the draft.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles will looking to bring in some more talent to compete during training camp. The Bears have found some great undrafted free agents in the past, including defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris, cornerback Bryce Callahan and most recently linebacker Jack Sanborn.

But remember, when it comes to undrafted free agency, nothing is official until the team announces it.

We will keep this page updating with the latest rumors and reported signings, so keep checking back for updates!

LB Micah Baskerville, LSU (signing)

#Bears are signing @LSUfootball LB Micah Baskerville, per source. 172 tackles over the past 2 seasons. @TheDraftNetwork — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 29, 2023

RB Robert Burns, Connecticut

#Bears signing Connecticut running back Robert Burns, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 29, 2023

K Andre Szmyt, Syracuse

The #Bears are set to sign Syracuse kicker Andre Szmyt as an undrafted free agent, a source tells @on3sports — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire