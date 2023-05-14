2023 Bears schedule: Downloadable wallpaper

The Chicago Bears released their 2023 schedule last week, which featured some intriguing matchups for the upcoming season.

Chicago will open the season at home against the Green Bay Packers, which will mark the first time since 1991 where it won’t be Aaron Rodgers or Brett Favre as the team’s starter against the Bears. Interestingly, Chicago will also close the season against the Packers at Lambeau Field.

Despite having the league’s worst record last season, the Bears will play in four prime-time games. That includes two Thursday Night Football contests against the Washington Commanders (Week 5) and Carolina Panthers (Week 10), as well as a Sunday Night Football game at the Los Angeles Chargers (Week 8) and a Monday Night Football showdown against the Minnesota Vikings (Week 12).

To ensure that you never miss any of the action this season, use our NFL Wires downloadable 2023 Bears schedule, featuring Justin Fields, Darnell Mooney, Cole Kmet and Jaylon Johnson.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire