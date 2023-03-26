2023 Bears free agency: Contract details for new players

The first couple of weeks of free agency are in the books, and the Chicago Bears have added a handful of new players to the roster.

While Bears general manager Ryan Poles invested a lot into the linebacker position, he also negotiated some bargain contracts for starters and depth pieces.

Still, the Bears are sitting in a great position with the salary cap. They still have around $38 million in available cap space — most in the league — to make additional moves in the later waves of free agency and for the upcoming rookie draft class.

Here’s a look at the basic contracts for the Bears’ new additions during the first wave of free agency:

Note: New details will be added as they become available.

WR DJ Moore

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Contract details: Three years worth $61.88 million with $41.61 million guaranteed and a $19.5 million signing bonus. In 2023, his base salary is $19.96 million with a workout bonus of $200,000.

2023 cap hit: $20.16 million

LB T.J. Edwards

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Contract details: Three years worth $19.5 million with $7.9 million guaranteed and a $4.5 million signing bonus. In 2023, his base salary is $1.9 million with a signing bonus of $4.5 million, a roster bonus of $1.5 million and a workout bonus of $100,000.

2023 cap hit: $5 million

LB Tremaine Edmunds

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Contract details: Four years worth $72 million with $50 million guaranteed and a $9.75 million signing bonus. In 2023, his base salary is $2.4 million with a signing bonus of $9.75 million, a roster bonus of $9.75 million and a workout bonus of $100,000.

2023 cap hit: $14.68 million

G Nate Davis

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Contract details: Three years worth $30 million with $19.25 million guaranteed. In 2023, his base salary is $2.5 million with a signing bonus of $2 million, a roster bonus of $2 million and a workout bonus of $250,000.

2023 cap hit: $6.92 million

DE DeMarcus Walker

Story continues

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Contract details: Three years worth $21 million with $15.65 million guaranteed. In 2023, his base salary is $3.7 million with a signing bonus of $2 million, a roster bonus of $2 million and a workout bonus of $50,000.

2023 cap hit: $6.41 million

DT Andrew Billings

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Contract details: One year worth $2.75 million with $2.31 million guaranteed. In 2023, his base salary is $1.43 million with a signing bonus of $875,000 and a workout bonus of $100,000.

2023 cap hit: $2.69 million

RB D'Onta Foreman

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Contract details: One year worth $2 million with $1 million guaranteed. In 2023, his base salary is $1.52 million with a signing bonus of $375,000 and a workout bonus of $100,000.

2023 cap hit: $2 million

TE Robert Tonyan

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Contract details: One year worth $2.65 million with $1.25 million guaranteed. In 2023, his base salary is $1.52 million with a signing bonus of $750,000 and a workout bonus of $100,000.

2023 cap hit: $2.65 million

RB Travis Homer

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Contract details: Two years worth $4 million with $1.75 million guaranteed. In 2023, his base salary is $1.3 million with a signing bonus of $450,000 and a workout bonus of $100,000.

2023 cap hit: $1.77 million

QB PJ Walker

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Contract details: Two years worth $4.15 million with $2.01 million guaranteed. In 2023, his base salary is $1.01 million with a signing bonus of $1 million.

2023 cap hit: $1.66 million

LB Dylan Cole

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Contract details: One year worth TBA

2023 cap hit: TBA

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=417188053]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire