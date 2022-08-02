2023 Auburn Tigers football recruiting tracker

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patrick Conn
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Auburn Tigers
    Auburn Tigers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Bryan Harsin
    American football player and coach

During the first year of the Bryan Harsin era, the new head coach secured a top-20 class for 2022. The Auburn Tigers finished No. 19 overall and No. 7 in the SEC. Looking at the 2023 cycle, the head coach needs an even better class.

It wasn’t a roaring start to the recruiting cycle as Auburn had just one commit over the first three months of the year. They would pick up safety Terrance Love in April but added three more in the month of July.

This list will be updated as more prospects commit to playing for Auburn and head coach Bryan Harsin.

Bradyn Joiner, Offensive Line (Auburn, Alabama)

Commitment Date: Jan. 1, 2022

Ratings:

Site

Stars

Pos Rank

State Rank

Overall Rank

247

3

46

24

Rivals

4

1

15

132

ESPN

3

21

21

On3

3

96

41

Composite

4

22

21

387

 

Terrance Love, Safety (Fairburn, Georgia)

Commitment Date: Apr. 10, 2022

Ratings:

Site

Stars

Pos Rank

State Rank

Overall Rank

247

4

19

25

245

Rivals

4

9

12

155

ESPN

4

17

24

284

On3

4

27

31

296

Composite

4

20

24

252

 

Jeremiah Cobb, Running Back (Montgomery, Alabama)

Commitment Date: Jul. 1, 2022

Ratings:

Site

Stars

Pos Rank

State Rank

Overall Rank

247

4

6

15

206

Rivals

4

3

16

146

ESPN

4

21

18

279

On3

4

7

15

169

Composite

4

7

16

199

 

Karmello English, Wide Receiver (Phenix City, Alabama)

Commitment Date: Jul. 4, 2022

Ratings:

Site

Stars

Pos Rank

State Rank

Overall Rank

247

4

25

16

231

Rivals

4

20

13

123

ESPN

4

15

9

71

On3

4

45

17

Composite

4

23

14

160

 

Wilky Denaud, Defensive Line (Fort Pierce, Florida)

Commitment Date: Jul. 27, 2022

Ratings:

Site

Stars

Pos Rank

State Rank

Overall Rank

247

3

51

73

Rivals

4

32

70

ESPN

4

55

78

On3

3

53

71

Composite

4

49

66

361

 

1

1

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire

Recommended Stories