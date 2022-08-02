2023 Auburn Tigers football recruiting tracker

During the first year of the Bryan Harsin era, the new head coach secured a top-20 class for 2022. The Auburn Tigers finished No. 19 overall and No. 7 in the SEC. Looking at the 2023 cycle, the head coach needs an even better class.

It wasn’t a roaring start to the recruiting cycle as Auburn had just one commit over the first three months of the year. They would pick up safety Terrance Love in April but added three more in the month of July.

This list will be updated as more prospects commit to playing for Auburn and head coach Bryan Harsin.

Bradyn Joiner, Offensive Line (Auburn, Alabama)

Commitment Date: Jan. 1, 2022

Ratings:

Site Stars Pos Rank State Rank Overall Rank 247 3 46 24 – Rivals 4 1 15 132 ESPN 3 21 21 – On3 3 96 41 – Composite 4 22 21 387

Terrance Love, Safety (Fairburn, Georgia)

Commitment Date: Apr. 10, 2022

Ratings:

Site Stars Pos Rank State Rank Overall Rank 247 4 19 25 245 Rivals 4 9 12 155 ESPN 4 17 24 284 On3 4 27 31 296 Composite 4 20 24 252

Jeremiah Cobb, Running Back (Montgomery, Alabama)

Commitment Date: Jul. 1, 2022

Story continues

Ratings:

Site Stars Pos Rank State Rank Overall Rank 247 4 6 15 206 Rivals 4 3 16 146 ESPN 4 21 18 279 On3 4 7 15 169 Composite 4 7 16 199

Karmello English, Wide Receiver (Phenix City, Alabama)

Commitment Date: Jul. 4, 2022

Ratings:

Site Stars Pos Rank State Rank Overall Rank 247 4 25 16 231 Rivals 4 20 13 123 ESPN 4 15 9 71 On3 4 45 17 – Composite 4 23 14 160

Wilky Denaud, Defensive Line (Fort Pierce, Florida)

Commitment Date: Jul. 27, 2022

Ratings:

Site Stars Pos Rank State Rank Overall Rank 247 3 51 73 – Rivals 4 32 70 – ESPN 4 55 78 – On3 3 53 71 – Composite 4 49 66 361

1

1

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire