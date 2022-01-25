2023 ATH Mikal Harrison-Pilot earns offer from the Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma notched a commitment from one of the top quarterbacks in the 2023 class in four-star Jackson Arnold out of Denton Guyer in Texas.
The Sooners already have one skill player committed in the 2023 class in four-star wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. Now, OU is zeroing in on another skill piece they’d like to add.
Oklahoma offered consensus four-star athlete Mikal Harrison-Pilot. The 6-foot, 190 pound class of 2023 product has been a three-sport athlete at Temple High School in Texas.
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Oklahoma 🔴⚪️ #OUDNA @Coach_Leb @OU_CoachGundy @CoachVenables @_Recruit_Temple @247recruiting @NextLevelD1 @samspiegs @SkysTheLimitWR @BamPerformance pic.twitter.com/fglDrcUkuc
— Mikal Harrison-Pilot (@MikalPilot) January 24, 2022
According to 247Sports’ scouting report, Harrison-Pilot has played football, baseball and track at Temple High School. As a sophomore, he clocked times of 11.02 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 21.63 seconds in the 200-meter dash.
Harrison-Pilot is ranked as the No. 81 player overall in the 2023 class and the nation’s No. 4 athlete by Rivals. In ESPN‘s rankings, Harrison-Pilot checks in as the No. 106 player overall and the 10th-best athlete.
On3 rates Harrison-Pilot as the No. 109 player in the 2023 class and the No. 4 athlete. Lastly, 247Sports ranks Harrison-Pilot as the country’s No. 172 prospect overall and the 19th-best athlete.
In the On3 consensus rankings, Harrison-Pilot is ranked within the top-100 players. On3’s consensus rankings place Harrison-Pilot as the nation’s No. 90 player overall and the No. 3 athlete.
247Sports’ composite rankings have Harrison-Pilot in that same neighborhood. He’s ranked as the No. 102 player nationally and the No. 9 athlete in the 247Sports composite rankings.
Harrison-Pilot can do a little bit of everything. According to the stats provided by 247Sports, Harrison-Pilot recorded 20 tackles and one interception, rushed 37 times for 168 yards and eight rushing touchdowns and hauled in 29 receptions for 484 yards and six receiving touchdowns.
He’s comfortable either lining up in the defensive backfield or splitting out wide offensively. Harrison-Pilot has been used as a traditional tailback out of the backfield, ran some wildcat formations and thrown a few passes, too.
Understandably, the talented 2023 playmaker has a lengthy list of offers. In addition to OU, Harrison-Pilot holds offers from nearby schools such as Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Oklahoma State, Texas and Texas Tech.
Mikal Harrison-Pilot’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
Rivals
4
81
16
4
ESPN
4
106
21
10
247Sports
4
172
30
19
247 Composite
4
102
18
9
On3 Recruiting
4
109
15
4
On3 Composite
4
90
14
3
Vitals
Hometown
Tyler, TX
Projected Position
ATH
Height
6-0
Weight
190
Recruitment
Offered on Jan. 24, 2021
Notable Offers
Oklahoma
Arkansas
Auburn
Baylor
Michigan
Michigan State
Notre Dame
Oklahoma State
Ole Miss
Oregon
Texas
