2023 ATG Cross Country Runners of the Year Selections

ASHLAND −

It was another solid season for boys cross country runners as the Ashland Area was again well represented by numerous competitors at both regionals and state competition. The season was capped by an outstanding run by a Northwestern Husky at the state meet.

Runner of the Year

Kade Tegtmeier, Northwestern

Northwestern's Kade Tegtmeier placed 11th at the Division III cross country state meet to earn All-Ohio honors.

With a strong 11th place finish (16:04) at the state meet, Tegtmeier earned the 2023 award.

He won seven different invitationals on the season, was a regional-runner-up and district runner-up at Lorain. He set a school record with a remarkable 15:31 at the Fredericktown Invite.

“Kade is very self-motivated,” said coach Brent Martin. “To the point where I have to sometimes put a cap on easy day pace. He is very competitive and had a clear goal for his senior season.

“(He) is diligent, hardworking and consistent. But also amiable, taking time to congratulate and recognize others on his team and other teams.”

Coach of the Year

Patrick Brean, Black River

Brean led the Pirates’s boys team to a second straight LC8 Conference Championship and later won the Lorain District Championship. For the third straight fall, they were OHSAA Division III State Qualifiers where they finished in 13th place with 285 points.

First Team

K’tyo Hendershott, Ashland. Hendershott was a 1st Team All-OCC selection as well as a 1st Team All-Dsitrict and a state qualifier (95th-16:37) after a 7th place finish at regionals. His 15:54 PR places him in the Top 5 in AHS history.

Dillon Royster, Black River. A 1st Team All-LC8 selection as well as All-District and All-Region selection, Royster helped the Pirates to another state qualifying run. His PR was 16:31.

Conner Rhein, Black River. Just a freshman this season the future is bright for Rhein. His PR of 16:46 helped him earn awards as a 1st Team All-LC8, All-District and All-Region.

Cooper Brockway, Crestview. Brockway has become a regular on the post season list after qualifying for the state meet two years in a row. The junior’s awards included 1st Team FC, 4th at districts, 17th at regionals and a 74th place finish at state. His PR was 16:19.

Isaik Schoch, Mapleton. Schoch capped off his career with the second fastest time in Mountie history (16:12). He had 10 Top 5 finishes, was a FC Champion, 1st Team All-FC, regional qualifer, 1st Team All-District and state qualifer where he finished 19th (16:17).

Jay Kettering, Mapleton. The junior had a PR of 17:36 (21st in school history) with 4 Top 10 finishes and a 1st Team All-FC honors.

Jalen Randleman, New London. Randleman ended his fall career as a 2x state qualifer and a 45th place finish (16:49) this season. After an injury slowed him down for the first meet of the year, he consistently ran under 17 minutes in every meet. His PR of 16:28 helped him garner FC Runner-Up and was a district champion.

Ryan Twining, New London. The freshman had a PR of 17:35, was 4th in the conference and a regional qualifier with his 10th place district finish.

Second Team

Nicholas Kostecki, Christian Orgel, Noah Orgel, Black River. Wyatt Love, Crestview. Lettie Wenell, Loudonville. Braylon Goon, Dylan Hartzler, Sam Schritz, Mapleton. Tate Landis, New London. Payton White, Northwestern. Seth Crytzer, Hillsdale

Honorable Mention

Blake Schwan, Hillsdale. Nathan Obarski, Lucas Olive, Logan Rhein, Kyle Vonderau, Black River. Jacob Anderson, Mapleton.

It is hard to imagine a previous season where the Ashland Area had a pair of better female runners that embodied hard work. New London’s Reese Landis finished 4th at the state meet and Loudonville’s Tess Shultz finished in 10th place giving the area two Top 10 Ashland runners at Fortress Obetz during the DIII state meet on Nov. 4.

Runner of the Year

Reese Landis, New London

New London's Reese Landis finished fourth in the Division III cross country state meet on Saturday in Columbus.

A 2x state qualifer, Landis capped her final fall as a conference, district and regional champion, making the state meet the only meet of the year in which she did not finish in first place.

She finished an outstanding 4th in the state in DIII after an 11th place finish in 2022.

Her PR is 17:35.7, set records at both Seneca East meets this fall and holds the school record in both the 2 mile and 4 kilometer distances. She also set the FC meet record this fall.

“Reese’s strength as a runner is based on her tenacity and focus,” said coach Keith Landis. “She does not take shortcuts and she does all of the little things necessary to be elite. Her willingness to be uncomfortable physically has allowed her to push herself harder than most runners.

“Reese’s best quality is that she uses setbacks as motivation to correct problems. Throughout her career she has met all challenges with a desire to improve and be more prepared for her next race.”

Coach of the Year

Amy McFarland, Crestview

The Cougars won the Fireland's Conference for the 4th consecutive season, qualified for regionals after a 4th place finish at districts and finished in 13th place at regionals. With a host of underclassmen set to return in 2024, the future is bright.

First Team

Tess Shultz, Loudonville. The Redbird junior was phenomenal all fall capping her season with a remarkable 10th place finish at the state meet and a time of 18:49 earning both academic and athletic All-Ohio honors.

She broke her own school record at the Denny Stevens Invite with a time of 18:17 and consistently was a Top 5 finisher at each invitational, including a 1st place finish a the MBC meet.

Alanah Cole, Ashland. The AHS sophomore was a 2nd Team All-OCC selection. She ran a 20:47 at the OCC meet, good for 10th place and had a 21:07 at Seneca East.

Olivia Szmania, Black River. The junior had a solid fall season as she was named to the 2nd Team All-LC8 and finished with a PR of 21:52.

Leyna Gerich, Crestview. With a PR of 19:10, the Cougar junior finished second at the FC Meet, a 1st Team FC, 5th at districts, 18th at regionals and a state qualifer, placing 84th.

Alina Durbin, Crestview. Still just a sophomore, Durbin had a PR of 20:00, was 4th at the FC Meet, 1st All-FC and a regional qualifer.

Emmie Kemp, Crestview. Another talented Cougar sophomore, Kemp had a PR of 21:12, 6th in the FC meet and was 20th at districts and a regional qualifer.

Valerie Klimkewicz, Mapleton. The junior captain had the 11th fastest time in school history (21:10) and was a FC 1st Team selection. She added 3 Top 10 finishes and a 2x Most Valuable Runner for the Mounties.

Valery Henry, New London. With a PR of 20:58, Henry added a 7th place conference finish, was a regional qualifier after her 14 place finish at districts.

Second Team

Ava Cline, Ashland. Hailey Lambdin, Paige Kaltenbaugh, Black River. Georgia McFarland, Makenzie Spoerr, Crestview. Faith Lowery, Gretchen Donley, Mapleton.

Honorable Mention

Mariah Pummell, Layla Perzey, Jocelyn Rea, Mapleton.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: 2023 ATG Cross Country Runners of the Year Selections