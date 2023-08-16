2023 AROUND THE CAMPS: Standouts ready to lead Wayne County programs

Aug. 16—S. CANAAN TWP. — Frankie Leyshon broke the huddle, loudly called out the signals, took the snap, had a tight play-action fake, rolled to his right, then launched a high, tight spiral toward the sideline.

Ethan Grodack hauled in the deep ball, tapped his toes in bounds, and the execution was nearly perfect.

That's a seasoned quarterback taking command of an offense.

Entering his fourth varsity season and third as the starter at Western Wayne, Leyshon looked sharp and confident Tuesday, the second day of official practice at the Sharkey Rosetti Sports Complex. His leadership already helped the program reach two straight District 2 Class 3A playoffs, and this season, he feels there is unfinished business.

"We are able to expand the offense," said first-year coach Shane Grodack, who was a longtime assistant coach for the Wildcats. "We can do things now, whereas we were in a much more controlled environment his sophomore year, where we told him specifically where to look and who to throw to on certain plays.

"He sees the whole field now, and that is huge. With him at quarterback, we can do some things that we haven't been able to do here in a long time. Having a third-year starter is like having an assistant coach on the field."

In his sophomore year, Leyshon took the reins of the Wildcats offense. That season, however, he was a more methodical quarterback, following the directives of the coaching staff and managing the system.

He threw for 669 yards and five touchdowns, and as Western Wayne fought through some late-season injuries, the team rallied around him and pushed Mid Valley in the District 2 Class 3A quarterfinals. He had a 100-yard passing game against North Pocono and completed five passes for 54 yards and a touchdown in the 28-27 loss to Mid Valley in the postseason.

As a junior, Leyshon processed the offense much faster and read defenses more effectively. The team was fueled by a bruising running attack; however, his ability to stretch a defense forced teams to not focus only on stopping the run. He also had a dynamic playmaker at receiver in Sean Owens.

Leyshon started the season with three straight 100-yard passing games. He had a season-high 197 yards on 10-of-12 passing with a touchdown in an overwhelming 44-0 win over Dunmore and threw for three touchdowns in a loss to eventual Lackawanna Football Conference Division II champion Lakeland.

After starting running back Luke Janiszewski was lost to an injury, Leyshon proved more than worthy of carrying the offense. He had 138 yards and a touchdown in a win over Honesdale, 150 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Carbondale Area, then finished the year with 151 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Scranton Prep in the District 2 Class 3A final.

However, the passing game suffered a tough setback when Owens, an All-Region receiver, had offseason back surgery and is not likely to play this season. But the 5-foot-10, 180-pound senior Leyshon knows he has several options, and he is confident in his teammates.

"I came up freshman year, and I have had great coaches who have taught me so much every year, and I have had the drive to get better each year as well," Leyshon said. "My teammates push me. Coach Grodack is going to spread the offense out. Last year, obviously, when we threw the ball, we looked for No. 10 (Owens). I have more confidence now in reading the defenses and knowing the coverages. I am ready."

Buckhorn legacy

At Wallenpaupack, sometimes Drew Kiesendahl looks out of place wearing No. 27 while playing quarterback.

But he would never consider changing.

Brought up through the Wallenpaupack system as a running back, he chose that number to honor his father, Bob, a former standout back for the Buckhorns. When the team needed a quarterback last season, Drew made the move.

The number stayed the same.

"My dad and Doc (coach Watson) are the reasons I got into football," Drew said. "I wouldn't be here without my dad. He has been teaching me the basics of football since I was very young. I have his number, and at quarterback it might look a little weird, but I am keeping it."

His father, Bob, earned first-team all-star honors in the Suburban Conference on both sides of the ball when he was teammates with head coach Mark Watson in 1987.

He ran for 558 yards and scored four touchdowns to make it as a running back, and he was also chosen as a defensive back.

"We have had a great relationship, and I've seen Drew grow from when he attended my football camps as a little guy," Watson said. "It is great to see him develop in the program. His maturity level is outstanding, and the toughness that he brings to the game is so great to see."

As the quarterback, Drew, a 5-10, 200-pound junior, had a solid start to his first season as the starter. He ran for 68 yards in a 15-13 win over Wayne County rival Honesdale.

He followed with 96 yards passing against Hazleton Area, but the Buckhorns battled a rash of injuries and struggled to a 1-9 record. Drew finished with 357 yards passing, two touchdowns and 157 yards rushing.

That disappointing finish in the standings has motivated Drew, as he intends to make a big impact on both sides of the ball this season.

"Last year was overwhelming at times, especially the first part of the season and getting things down," Drew said. "I also had wrist surgery in the spring, and I really couldn't start learning until July. We had a really big senior class, and I had to earn their respect. I didn't play great, but I tried to stay humble, run as hard as I could on every play and play as hard as I could.

"I am improving at quarterback. It's been awesome so far. They guys are there supporting me. We cannot go 1 — 9 again. That is unacceptable. I have a little pressure, but I am excited."

Running Hornet

At Honesdale, there is no doubt running back Mason Avery is a tough athlete.

Last season on the football field, he stepped in and emerged as the team's leading rusher. He had 616 yards and scored five touchdowns.

"I just think that I had determination," Avery said. "We need to have good teamwork this season. We have to believe in each other and play with hearts. We have to put in the time and the work to get better every day."

In Week 4 against Lackawanna Trail, Avery keyed a 14-12 win with 58 yards rushing and a fourth-quarter touchdown that secured the deciding points. He had 112 yards rushing in a win over West Scranton, broke out with 159 yards and a score in a win over Mid Valley and had 140 yards rushing and a score in a tough loss to Dunmore.

During wrestling season, he went 3-0 at 152 pounds in the PIAA Class 2A Team Duals Championships. He was one of the leaders for the Hornets, who won the District 2 Class 2A title and finished second in the district and sixth in the Northeast Regional. Avery earned a spot on the Lackawanna League Coaches' Division II all-star team.

"Wrestling really helps me with my mental and physical abilities for football," Avery said. "I have to push through some tough situations if I want to get better."

A multi-sport athlete, Avery ran the sprints for the track team. He had a season-best time of 11.63 seconds for the 100-meter dash at the Robert Spagna Championships.

"Track helps out a lot with improving my speed," Avery said.

Now the 5-10, 170-pound junior is ready to lead the Hornets football team back to the District 2 Class 4A playoffs.

"Obviously, being a three-sport athlete is a special kind of kid because you don't see that too often anymore," Honesdale coach Paul Russick said. "Mason is a hard-nosed kid and a classic running back. He had a heck of a finish to last year. He had a 98-yard touchdown and averaged 6 yards per carry against Dunmore. He is a tough, physical kid who wants the ball in his hands.

"We are expecting a bigger role for him on defense, and he is overall just a great kid for us."

