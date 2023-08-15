2023 AROUND THE CAMPS: Scranton Prep's Paris, Riverside's O'Brien look to lead experienced teams

Aug. 15—SCRANTON — If Monday's practice is any indication, Louis Paris is much more comfortable as the quarterback in the Scranton Prep offense.

In drills and team passing sessions, the junior quarterback who helped lead the Cavaliers to a District 2 Class 3A championship last season looked confident, took command of the huddle, and threw crisp and accurate passes on the first official day of high school football practice in the state.

"I had a great experience," Paris said. "There were a lot of guys last year who improved as the season went on, stepped up, and played well. We played together as a team later in the season, and we are looking to carry that into this season."

It took some time in his sophomore season for Paris to grasp the speed of the varsity game. Once he started to see more playing time and increased repetitions, his ability to attack a defense by throwing and running had the Cavaliers playing their best football at the most important time of the year.

In Week 1 against Lakeland, Paris had 17 completions for 56 yards and a touchdown. He contributed 43 yards rushing in a win over West Scranton and 71 yards rushing and a touchdown in a win over Lake-Lehman.

After a loss to Scranton, the Cavaliers had their best effort of the regular season against Delaware Valley. Paris ran for 118 yards and a pair of touchdowns and threw for 77 yards in a 20-13 victory that catapulted them into the second half of the schedule.

Later in the season, Paris ran for 171 yards and three touchdowns to lead the team to a win over Abington Heights. His most complete all-around game came against North Pocono in Week 8, when he ran for 62 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 71 yards and two touchdowns. A week later, he had 99 yards rushing and two touchdowns and threw for 70 yards and a touchdown.

The victories helped build momentum, and in the District 2 Class 3A final against Western Wayne, Paris had 105 yards rushing on 15 carries and two touchdowns and completed 10 of 15 passes for 96 yards in a 28-14 win that sent the team to the PIAA playoffs.

"I think our team changed and improved in all phases of the game last year," Paris said. "Offensively, I think we changed, and the young guys gained a lot of experience and started to play well together and do their part."

This season, with all of that experience and a veteran group of starters returning, Scranton Prep is expected to defend that district title and is projected as one of the top Class 3A teams in the state.

His development and offseason preparation have impressed coach Terry Gallagher.

"He is a tremendous kid," Gallagher said. "He shows tremendous leadership. He is all-in and a really tough, smart kid. He is tough on himself, and sometimes you just have to go out there and play. Sometimes, he is always thinking that he has to make that perfect throw, which is great because that feeds into the rest of the team.

"When he is out there, he is having fun. All of our guys look to him to make plays in the passing game, and obviously he can do that in the running game too. He has put on good size; he works tremendously hard, and we are lucky to have him."

O'Brien on the run

At Taylor, Riverside players were sprinting from drill to drill.

They were eager and have been throughout the entire offseason because of their heightened expectations with a veteran group of starters returning.

However, football and its physical demands can sometimes brutally temper the excitement.

One of the stars from last season's District 2 Class 2A playoff team who earned all-star honors and put in extra time to get ready for his senior year has been sidelined. Robby Garvey, a linebacker and running back, suffered an arm injury and is out for an indefinite period of time, coach Harry Armstrong said.

"An injury to a guy like Robby sets the team back, but some guys have to step up," Riverside senior Casey O'Brien said. "I have always been the guy who, if the coach needs someone to play anywhere, I will do it."

That loss impacts the Vikings on both sides of the ball. He ran for 319 yards and scored three touchdowns, and on defense, he had 84 tackles with 16 for loss and seven sacks.

Riverside will turn to O'Brien to fill the void on offense.

"Casey is a highly skilled athlete," Armstrong said. "When he puts his mind to something as far as learning the techniques of any position, he is very diligent about it, and he adapts very well. He is incrediblt quick. He had some experience running back late last season. When Robby's injury happened, Casey came to me and said he really wanted to take a shot at running back full time. When a player shows that type of willingness to do something like that, I say, let's go for it."

In his three years, O'Brien has been a jack of all trades.

As a sophomore, he had 103 yards and three touchdowns as a receiver and completed 11 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown. Last season, O'Brien had 80 yards rushing, 139 yards receiving, and 80 yards passing. He made the LFC Division III all-star team as a defensive back with 45 tackles, three interceptions, and 10 passes defended.

"We just got new turf in our weight room, and the coach has really put an emphasis on getting faster," O'Brien said. "Half of our strength workouts are focused on speed. At running back this year, I want to compete and be among the best running backs in the league."

While Garvey recovers and is poised to return later in the season, O'Brien is gearing up to lead the Vikings running game as they challenge for their first LFC division title since 2008.

"This is a learning opportunity," Armstrong said. "It's an evil of all sports that injuries are part of the game. When one of your top-tier guys goes down, No. 1, we support our teammate. We are going to do the best we can for him. Now, this is an opportunity for other guys to get better because we plan on getting Robby back.

"I know Robby, when he is back, will be bigger, faster, and ready to go. Until then, we will play hard."

HS FOOTBALL SCRIMMAGES

SATURDAY

Abington Heights at Wyoming Area, 10 a.m.

North Pocono at Wilkes-Barre Area, 10 a.m.

Scranton Prep, East Stroudsburg South at Notre Dame Green Pond, 10 a.m.

Wallenpaupack at Crestwood, 10 a.m.

Dallas at Dunmore, 10 a.m.

Honesdale at Pittston Area, 10 a.m.

Tunkhannock at Lakeland, 10 a.m.

Mid Valley at Carbondale Area, 10 a.m.

Reading at West Scranton, 10 a.m.

Western Wayne at Lackawanna Trail, 10 a.m.

Holy Cross at Nanticoke, 10 a.m.

Riverside at Lake-Lehman, 10 a.m.

Susquehanna at Athlens, 10 a.m.

Old Forge at Pen Argyl, 10:30 a.m.

Valley View at Southern Columbia, 11 a.m.

Bethlehem Liberty at Delaware Valley, 11 a.m.

Scranton at Pocono Mountain East, 1 p.m.

