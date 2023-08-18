2023 AROUND THE CAMPS: Boersma helping to rebuild Comets; Alexander proud to be a Charger

Aug. 18—S. ABINGTON TWP. — Austin Boersma is ready to lead Abington Heights as it takes the next step in its development to rise from a dormant season.

As a two-year starter, the fullback/linebacker got pumped up when thinking about the victories over Scranton and Delaware Valley last season that re-charged the energy for a program recovering from a lost season in 2020 due to an administrative shutdown while dealing with COVID-19. There were also some close calls, but there were still games where the Comets suffered devastating losses.

However, the positives gained have seen a higher number of players out for the team. And those players have committed to being the ones who rebuild into championship contenders.

Abington Heights had a lively practice Thursday at the high school as it prepared for a Saturday scrimmage at Wyoming Area that starts at 10 a.m.

"We have had a lot of guys this offseason in the weight room and back into football," Boersma said. "Our 7-on-7 opportunities went well, so I am really looking forward to the season."

As a sophomore, while the team fought through the hangover of not playing the sport while others around did sponsor teams, Boersma emerged as a physical defensive standout. He had a breakout game in a close loss to Wyoming Valley West when he had 13 tackles.

In a loss to North Pocono, he again had 13 stops, followed by 10 against Crestwood. In his final game, a 23-14 loss to Scranton, Boersma had his best effort with 14 tackles.

As he developed physically, he became a bigger factor for the Comets on the football field. Used mostly as a blocking back, Boersma did run for 80 yards and caught five passes for 32 yards.

Defensively, he had an outstanding season. The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder had 13 tackles in a 21-14 loss to Wilkes-Barre Area and 11 in a 21-14 loss to Lackawanna Football Conference Division I champion Valley View.

In Abington Heights' three wins, Boersma had eight tackles against Wallenpaupack, 10 against Scranton in a 14-13 win, and seven in a victory over Delaware Valley.

His efforts landed him an honorable mention spot on the LFC Division I Coaches' all-star team.

"A lot of our games were really close too," Boersma said. "We were in the game with Western Wayne, against Valley View, and we almost came all the way back. The two wins were amazing. The win over Delaware Valley was just crazy. We just have to learn how to finish games."

A multi-sport athlete, Boersma is coming off a lacrosse season where he earned honorable mention all-star status in the Wyoming Valley Conference.

After that, he went right to work on preparing to lead the Comets back to the District 2 Class 5A playoffs. Last season, despite the wins over Scranton and Delaware Valley, Abington Heights lost to Scranton in a semifinal rematch.

"Austin has been around a long time and played a lot of football for us over the last two years," Abington Heights coach Joe Repshis said. "We are counting on his leadership out here on the practice fields and in games. He is a talented football player, and we are really looking forward to him having a really great year for us."

Alexander makes most of opportunity

At Carbondale Area, Mitchell Alexander treasures every snap he takes with the Chargers.

A student at Forest City, a school that does not have a football program, might never have played a sport that he loves. Thanks to the cooperative sponsorship between the two schools, he has made the most of it and he is eager for Saturday's scrimmage at home against Mid Valley at 10 a.m.

Alexander was first introduced to football, the only sport he competes in, when he was in elementary school. He joined the Carbondale Junior Chargers B Team, which Jeff Arthur coached. He enjoyed the experience so much that he stuck with it and became wholeheartedly committed to becoming a varsity player with the Chargers.

"I came down to Carbondale and talked to coach Arthur, and I joined the team when I was 11 years old," Alexander said. "I came up through the system with the coach. I love football. The sport taught me so much discipline. Coach Arthur really always takes care of us and makes sure that we are always on the right path in life. I like that."

When he moved to the varsity level, Alexander was a bit undersized. But he started to workout more in the weight room and saw massive gains in his physical size and strength. He started at tight end during his junior year. While he only had one catch for 38 yards, his forte is as a punishing blocker in the running game.

This season, he reported to camp at 200 pounds. At practice on Thursday, he looked solid and was ready to start his senior year.

"Football taught me about working out and how important it is to take care of your body," Alexander said. "Last year, I played about eight games, and it taught me a lot about the game and the speed of the game. I have put on a lot of weight and really worked hard to earn my spot on this team.

"I have focused on my self-discipline. When I wake up every day, I want to work to be better. I spend 2 hours in the gym, come to practice and work in double practices, rest, sleep, and repeat."

One of the goals for Alexander, he said, is to encourage more students from Forest City to come out for football.

"I am trying to get more kids down here and have the experience that I have had," Alexander said. "Football has been great."

Contact the writer: jbfawcett@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9125; @sportsTT on Twitter