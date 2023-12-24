2023 All-Area football Coach of the Year: ALAH's Ryan Jefferson

Dec. 24—Why Ryan Jefferson is the Coach of the Year

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond didn't take a step back following the graduation of current Illinois running back Kaden Feagin. Rather, the Knights improved upon 2022's 8-3 mark and claimed their first undefeated regular season since 2004, when it competed as Arthur-Lovington. Jefferson's Knights won the 10-team Lincoln Prairie Conference championship thanks in part by dual-threat quarterback Jayce Parsons, who rushed for 1,167 yards, threw for 650 yards and combined for 26 touchdowns. Tailback Landon Waldrop added 821 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 91 carries, and the Knights' defense held strong since only two of the Knights' nine wins were within one score. The season ended on a disappointing note with a 21-14 loss to Quincy Notre Dame in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs, but Jefferson and his family — wife Lori, 6-year-old son Clay, 4-year-old son Coby and 2-year-old daughter Millie — dropped by The News-Gazette's office in Champaign to talk about the special season:

What was this season like for you?

➜ Ryan: "We came in here a couple of months ago talking about what the season is going to be like. Back then I was thinking I was pretty confident and I think our players were too, but of course there was a lot of doubt. So we went into that Argenta-Oreana game in the opening week really expecting to kind of go out and shock peopleand hopefully prove something right off the bat.

"And sure enough, there was bad weather that night. So the game got called, and it was a long night. Our bus ended up not starting, we drove our trailer up with equipment and some kids needed stuff off that as soon as it started pouring, so there's just so many things that went wrong. We didn't even end up getting home till probably 11:30 p.m. and then we had to turn around the next morning, get up early and go back.

"We just didn't quite start off in a way that I think our team really wanted to, to kind of make that splash. So then we're going into Week 2 thinking Villa Grove is going to be one of the better teams in the area, better teams in the conference, they brought a lot back. So we knew if there was a game at the start of the season that people might take us seriously after, that might be it. I felt really good about that game, getting the victory. At one point, I think we were up 28 points, we let them come back, but that was kind of the moment where I was like, 'OK, we've got this, we've got something. The kids are invested in their confidence. And I think we can go from there.'"

You're a fan of statistics. What stands out this season in that regard?

➜ Ryan: "Just the fact that we lost so much offensive production from 2022, not just Kaden, but we also had a senior running back in Mason Allen and some of our tight ends who caught some passes and stuff.

"I knew that we had some good offense coming back, but just the fact that we lost a lot of our defense and we were able to have an even better record. Maybe not as good of a statistical season in certain areas, like we didn't have as much total offensive yardage, but it was pretty cool to just kind of compare stuff.

"I'm already looking at next year. We're bringing back a lot of our defense and we're losing Jayce and Landon. I think stats don't always tell the story of the season, but I just like comparing them, seeing and self-evaluating who I am giving the ball to and what plays we're running at certain times of the game.

How do you approach the first few weeks of the offseason?

➜ Ryan: "I'd say all the way through the state championship game, I kind of take that time for everything from getting equipment turned in, doing inventory at the end of the season and maybe starting to order stuff like replacement jerseys for those that rip. I don't start going into game-planning, or personnel or anything like that.

"I still watch film, but I just kind of give myself a break and give my family a lot of attention. And not that I'm not giving them attention now. I coach high school girls' track too, so that's on my mind. I'm sitting there today trying to go through lineups and that season's not even started yet. I'm trying to piece together what I think could happen, but the same thing happens every year. I started thinking in January, February, what it's going to look like and you get to August and it's different."

How do you manage coaching

with family responsibilities?

➜ Ryan: "It's tough. I've wanted to be a coach pretty much my whole life, but I've also wanted to be very much a family member my whole life. I had a big family growing up and at a young age, my oldest sister started having kids.

"I have all these nieces and nephews, so I've wanted that family life from a young age, too. So it's definitely a balancing act. I have a very supportive partner over here that helps me and the kids. Anytime I leave the house, Millie asks, 'Are you going to football?' Even if it's in January or February, because she doesn't know. She just knows that I love football and the kids know that I love football.

"But I make sure that they know that I love them, too. And like I said, this time between the two seasons is where I definitely try to make sure that they're always the priority, but I'm trying to make sure that they feel like they are."

As his wife, how do you handle the balancing act of football and family?

➜ Lori: "Before we even got engaged, he told me about his dream to be a football coach. I had that vision in my head, going into our relationship. I just prepare myself mentally for football season, too.

"I go into the preseason mentality shift where I view every moment we get with him as a gift, and I know that he's not going to be around nearly as much. I'm not going to have the help nearly as much, but I'm preparing for that. So when he is there and we do have him, it is amazing. We love football, too. And we love the kids. Honestly, it's really great to kind of share who he is as a person with these kids.

"One thing that is kind of a mantra in our house is just faith, family, football. Faith always comes first and then family always comes second and football is almost always third. There's not really anything else that bumps football down from third except maybe track in the spring."

