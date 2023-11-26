Nov. 26—2023 All-Area boys' golf Coach of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's David Sebestik

Why he's Coach of the Year

Sebestik oversaw a talented Mahomet-Seymour team that placed second at the Class 2A Centennial Regional, won the 2A Peoria Richwoods Sectional and advanced the whole team to the state tournament. The Bulldogs placed seventh at state as a team, led by Reis Claybrooke finishing in a tie for 16th individually. Here is Sebestik, in his own words, looking back at the season that was for the Bulldogs:

"It was a great season. It was one of the most successful seasons we've had as a program since 2010. They went to state that year and actually won state as a team that year and I was able to semi be a part of that that year as just a volunteer helper. Everything was very similar to that year. We had a really good one-two punch this year with Reis Claybrooke and Leif Olson leading the way, just like they did in 2010, and then we felt like our three, four, five and six were always going be around 78-82 consistently. Kelton Hennessy being our three, he actually averaged lower than that as a sophomore. So it was very similar to that year. It felt like 2010 a lot. I know it's kind of really cheesy thing to say, but we were really mirroring how they were scoring, how they were placing. Going into the season, I thought we were going to be pretty solid, but you never know right until you kind of measure up against other teams."

Now that you've had some time to think back about the season, what stands out?

"I think a lot of the kids look back at just the very last taste in your mouth, which was state. But bigger picture, I mean, we won (Champaign County), we won sectionals, we won four or five other invites throughout the year, which is pretty hard to do. Our overall record was 140-14 and of those 14 losses, we only lost to, I think seven Class 2A teams throughout the entire year, and six of them being at state. It was a great year. It was a fun year. Being in it, this is my ninth or 10th year coaching as a head coach and when you have that many years coaching, you realize that this doesn't happen every year. It was a special group of kids. Losing Leif Olson and Parker Clements from our top six is going to be really, really hard to replace, but we do have four of our six coming back. And unlike 2010, we're not losing the entire squad. They lost five of their top six that year."

How do you manage coaching with family commitments?

"I mean, the job itself of being a golf professional at Lake of the Woods, it is a great job. However, when everybody else is off, you're on. Holidays, weekends, so it is a lot of hours. It is a lot of time. It's a lot of time at the golf course not playing. People think we do play a lot. We don't. It's a lot of time teaching. It's a lot of time running events in leagues and associations and tournaments and outings and all that stuff for other people. Family time is difficult from May through September, October, not going to lie to you. I do make sure I take Saturday off to kind of be a family day, where a lot of my kids have sports on those particular days. But I feel like that's a really good connection to the kids. I don't have the ability to teach in the school, I'm not a teacher so I don't see them Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., but I do get to know these kids over the course of four to six years through programs. And sometimes it's not even programs, just seeing them out there whether they're playing golf (on the course) or the par three or in our junior clinics or in our junior leagues, they're just out there in general."

What does it mean for you to have Mahomet-Seymour experience the recent success it has had in golf?

"It's awesome to be from Mahomet myself, to have played in the program, to grow up at Lake of the Woods. I got into coaching because of Jim Thompson, who was my coach at Parkland, who was a PGA professional, and I wanted to come back and do what I didn't have. I had three coaches in four years in high school and I wanted to kind of be around long enough where I was going have kids come through and have the same coach for four years. I wanted to be a steady person in the program who also knew a little bit about golf. We do as much as we can with the golf swing from January through July and teach them, but from August through October, it's a lot of like short game stuff, teach them really how to practice repetition. But you're as much a psychologist, if anything, out there for these kids, just reminding them one shot at a time, we can recover, reminding them of how good they are, doing some game management stuff with them out there. But really just being there for them, helping them out because golf can be a lonely place for four to five hours out there when you make one mistake and you feel like you've ruined the round. You have to have somebody there to kind of help punch you in the right direction and get you back on track."

How vital is your wife, Samie, to everything your family has going on as you two raise three young boys?

"It is hard really August through October. My wife's back at school as she's a principal at an elementary school in Rantoul, those two months are extremely difficult with me being gone pretty much all day and her having to kind of carry the heavy load. And so without her doing that, I wouldn't be able to be here today. So she's a big part of my success."

JOEY WRIGHT