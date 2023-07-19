2023 Amarillo Globe News High School Football Previews

The high school football season is just around the corner as practices are set to begin on July 31, and games starting on Aug. 24.

The Amarillo Globe-News has you covered as your best source for preview information for teams from across the Panhandle. Through the rest of July and in August, the Globe-News will be previewing teams in all classes. Come back to this page frequently for updates throughout the summer.

Class 5A

Division II

Palo Duro Dons football to lean on younger players in 2023

Class 4A

Division I

Hereford football expecting vast improvement in 2023

Class 3A

Division I

Dalhart football expecting big things from experienced team in 2023

Here's how River Road football looks to start fast, build momentum to reach postseason

Despite heavy losses, Bushland expected to contend for district once more

Division II

Canadian football ready to begin new chapter under Andy Cavalier

High School Football Head coach Rowdy Freeman ready to lead Caprock football into new chapter

Class 2A

Division I

Olton Mustangs to lean on defense in 2023

High School Football Stratford's Jon Murphy ready to take the reins of football program

Division II

Wheeler football team expecting massive improvement with more experienced team in 2023

Wellington Skyrockets football looking to soar in 2023

Class A Six-Man

Division I

Class of the field: Happy Cowboys remain the six-man team to beat in the Panhandle

Division II

Lefors football seeking improvement in 2023

