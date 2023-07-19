2023 Amarillo Globe News High School Football Previews
The high school football season is just around the corner as practices are set to begin on July 31, and games starting on Aug. 24.
The Amarillo Globe-News has you covered as your best source for preview information for teams from across the Panhandle. Through the rest of July and in August, the Globe-News will be previewing teams in all classes. Come back to this page frequently for updates throughout the summer.
Class 5A
Division II
Palo Duro Dons football to lean on younger players in 2023
Class 4A
Division I
Hereford football expecting vast improvement in 2023
Class 3A
Division I
Dalhart football expecting big things from experienced team in 2023
Here's how River Road football looks to start fast, build momentum to reach postseason
Despite heavy losses, Bushland expected to contend for district once more
Division II
Canadian football ready to begin new chapter under Andy Cavalier
High School Football Head coach Rowdy Freeman ready to lead Caprock football into new chapter
College football Canadian native Ben Arbuckle ready to take over the offense for Washington State football
Class 2A
Division I
Despite heavy losses, Bushland expected to contend for district once more
Olton Mustangs to lean on defense in 2023
High School Football Stratford's Jon Murphy ready to take the reins of football program
Division II
Wheeler football team expecting massive improvement with more experienced team in 2023
Wellington Skyrockets football looking to soar in 2023
Class A Six-Man
Division I
Class of the field: Happy Cowboys remain the six-man team to beat in the Panhandle
Division II
Lefors football seeking improvement in 2023
This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: 2023 Amarillo Globe News High School Football Previews