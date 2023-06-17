Which 2023 Alabama opponent poses the biggest threat?

Alabama will be on a mission in 2023 to return to the College Football Playoffs. It might not be as easy as it seems, despite the fact that the Crimson Tide is expected to be one of the top teams in the nation.

The upcoming schedule features a handful of difficult opponents, most notably games against Tennessee and LSU, which defeated Alabama in 2022. The Tide will also have to take on Texas again after taking down the Longhorns by only one point last season.

Though there are many worthy opponents, Roll Tide Wire’s staff decided to each pick one team on Alabama’s schedule that poses the biggest threat to the Tide.

AJ Spurr - Tennessee

Sure, this game takes place in Tuscaloosa this year, but the Vols are hungry to get a winning streak going against the Tide. Pair Alabama’s poor performance in this game last season with the fact that the Tide lost Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr., and Jahmyr Gibbs this offseason and it could spell trouble for Alabama on the Third Saturday of October. I think too much emphasis is being placed on home-field advantage by those that are marking this game off as a guaranteed win for the Crimson Tide.

Stacey Blackwood - Auburn

“On the surface, this sounds odd, but playing on the Plains has haunted to the Tide over the years,” writes Blackwood. “Hugh Freeze has energized the Auburn program and let’s not forget Freeze has already upset Nick Saban twice while at Ole Miss. All of Alabama’s toughest competition is at home this season, but closing out 2023 in Jordan Hare will not be easy.”

Brody Smoot - Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

“I believe Texas is the biggest threat to Alabama in 2024,” writes Smoot. “The Longhorns return its core on offense in Quinn Ewers, Xavier Worthy, and J’Tavion Sanders. Plus, A.D. Mitchell transferred in from Georgia. If anyone knows how to attack Alabama’s defense, it has to be Steve Sarkisian. Not to mention, Sarkisian has a handful of former Alabama assistants on his staff. His coaching staff will be eagerly prepping for Week 2 against Alabama all offseason. I think it will be a tall ask for whoever is the starting quarterback as well. This Texas squad is more of a well-oiled machine than they were a season ago.”

Sam Murphy - Auburn

“Jordan Hare is never an easy outing for the Tide and you have to account for some bizarre, flukey moment happening at least once a matchup,” writes Murphy. “I also think that Bryan Harsin to Hugh Freeze is a massive upgrade for the Tigers, and by Week 12 they will have sorted some things out.”

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire