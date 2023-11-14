Advertisement

2023 AISA Football State Championships: Full schedule and ticket information

Jerry Humphrey III, Montgomery Advertiser
The AISA Football state championship will kickoff Thursday, Nov. 16 at the Cramton Bowl with games starting at 10 a.m. CT.

The 8-man football championship between Cornerstone and Springwood, will open the day’s contests.

In the Class A title game it will be Lowndes Aca. (12-0) vs. Wilcox Aca. (10-3) at 1 p.m.

Class AA Chambers Aca. (11-1) vs. Banks Aca. (11-1) at 4 p.m.

Class AAA Lee-Scott (10-1) vs. Glenwood (10-1) at 7 p.m.

Lowndes Academy and Lee-Scott are looking to repeat as champions, as they both enter as the only reigning champions.

Ticket information

In order to attend this event, you must purchase a ticket from S2 Pass. There will not be a cash gate at this event. A ticket is required for 1st grade and up.

