2023 AISA Football State Championships: Full schedule and ticket information

The AISA Football state championship will kickoff Thursday, Nov. 16 at the Cramton Bowl with games starting at 10 a.m. CT.

The 8-man football championship between Cornerstone and Springwood, will open the day’s contests.

In the Class A title game it will be Lowndes Aca. (12-0) vs. Wilcox Aca. (10-3) at 1 p.m.

Class AA Chambers Aca. (11-1) vs. Banks Aca. (11-1) at 4 p.m.

Class AAA Lee-Scott (10-1) vs. Glenwood (10-1) at 7 p.m.

Lowndes Academy and Lee-Scott are looking to repeat as champions, as they both enter as the only reigning champions.

Ticket information

In order to attend this event, you must purchase a ticket from S2 Pass. There will not be a cash gate at this event. A ticket is required for 1st grade and up.

