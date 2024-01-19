2023 Africa Cup of Nations: 5 things we learned on day 7 - it's getting psychedelic

Tanzania's football chiefs sacked the coach after he went spiral with a spray of salty comments and a team from the smallest nation at the tournament has outperformed two giants.

Mind-altering optics

So farewell then Adel Amrouche. Tanzania's football chiefs divested the 55-year-old Algerian of his functions as head coach less than 24 hours after the bigwigs at the continental game's governing body ordered his suspension for eight matches over comments he made in an interview with Algerian TV about Morocco. The review won't go into too much detail but suffice it to say, according to Amrouche, the Moroccan football federation is running the show in Africa. Perhaps Amrouche is onto something or maybe on something. He could even be on something because he was onto something. At any rate, he is on the dole. His erstwhile employers have replaced him with an interim coach. Name? Hemed Morocco. The country chosen last September to stage the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations? Morocco.

Ooh Bebé!!

Well, the review couldn’t resist that headline. And for good reason. Tiago Manuel Dias Correia, AKA Bebé, scorched a free-kick from 35 metres past the Mozambique goalkeeper Ernan to open the scoring for Cape Verde in their Group B clash. Skipper Ryan Mendes got the second just after the restart and Kevin Pina added the third mid way through the second-half. It all means that Cape Verde, the smallest nation competing at the tournament, advanced to the knockout stages as winners of the pool ahead of the teetering titans Ghana and Egypt.



