2023 Africa Cup of Nations: 5 things we learned on Day 15 - What? No shoot-outs?

Two last-16 ties, five goals and no penalty shoot-outs. A review feels cheated.

The red card tactic

Namibia seemed to go to pieces after the Angola goalkeeper Adilson Neblu was sent off for handball in the 17th minute of their last-16 match in Bouaké. The place in the quarter-final was theirs to lose. And that’s what they proceeded to do. Unused to such a position of strength, they failed to stretch Angola who looked extremely comfortable despite their disadvantage and it was no surprise when Angola opened the scoring in the 37th minute. After Namibia’s Lubeni Haukango was sent off for his second bookable offence in the 40th minute, it was all square numerically. Angola doubled the score from the resulting free-kick. And it was essentially game over - unless of course you're Ghana.

We hail the Nigeria coach José Peseiro for helping us to know the sweat, tears and trauma that is defending. "I'm very happy in my boys," said the 63-year-old Portuguese after the 2-0 win over Cameroon. "One time more we didn't suffer goals." So visceral.



