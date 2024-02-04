2023 Africa Cup of Nations: 5 things we learned on Day 22 - charmed life

Cote d'Ivoire soldiered into the semis just before the onset of penalties along with South Africa who had to go through the ordeal.

Mali malaise

Pity poor Mali. Adama Traoré misses a first-half penalty and leading 1-0, they let 10-man Cote d'Ivoire score in second-half stoppage to equalise and then contrive to let the 10 men score a winner in second-half stoppage-time of extra-time. That is going to hurt.

Mad celebrations

Second-half substitue Oumar Diakité will look back on how he helped and hindered Cote d'Ivoire. After scoring the winner against Mali in the dying seconds of the quarter-final, the 20-year-old ripped off his shirt as he celebrated with a grateful nation. Problem is that bearing one's rippling musculature is a bookable offence - probably envy driven - and as he had already been sanctioned, he was dismissed. He will miss the semi-final against Democratic Republic of Congo. Might have been cool to score in the semis as well.

Cape scuff

Nice one

Belief



