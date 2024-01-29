2023 Africa Cup of Nations: 5 things we learned on Day 16 - DRC and Guinea win

More red cards, a stoppage-time winner, extra-time and a penalty shoot-out. The last-16 finally explodes with the gore that we adore.

Red card

What is it about the last-16? Two red cards in the match between Namibia and Angola on Day 15 and then Equatorial Guinea lose their defensive midfielder Federico Bikoro early in the second-half for a dangerous tackle on Mohamed Bayo. Stlll, Equatorial Guinea could have taken the lead but Emilio Nsue's penalty hit the post and rolled away for a goal-kick. It was heading for 30 minutes of extra-time when Bayo got just in front of Saul Coco and steered his header home. Cue weeping Equatorial Guinea players on the substitutes' bench and others prostrate on the field. The ones wailing on the turf had to rouse themselves for the restart but as the full-time whistle went more or less instantly thereafter, they didn't have to stay upright for long and so could return to their gnashing of teeth on the floor.

Full strength

Most pundits regarded Equatorial Guinea as favourites for the last-16 game against Guinea on the back of their impressive form to claim a pool containing Nigeria and Cote d'Ivoire while Guinea scraped through as one of the four best third-placed teams. Perhaps 11 v 11 might have helped Equatorial Guinea.

Battling against the odds

Competition rules

Odd promotion



