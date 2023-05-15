In 2023, Aaron Donald can move 2 steps closer to sacking every team in NFL

There isn’t much left for Aaron Donald to accomplish in the NFL, but he can move two steps closer to checking another box on his Hall of Fame resume this season. As of now, Donald has recorded at least one sack against every team in the NFL except for four: the Eagles, Colts, Jets and, of course, the Rams.

The Rams have the Eagles and Colts on their 2023 schedule, so Donald can move even closer to recording a sack against every team in the league. In all likelihood, Donald will retire with the Rams, so he’ll probably never sack one of their quarterbacks, but it would be quite the feat to finish his career with at least one sack against the other 31 teams.

And coincidentally, the Rams’ games against the Colts and Eagles come in back-to-back weeks. They’ll visit the Colts in Indianapolis in Week 4, followed by a home game against the Eagles in Week 5.

If Donald records a sack against both teams, he’ll have a chance to knock off the last non-Rams team on his list in 2024. The Rams are scheduled to face the Jets on the road next year, which would be the final team he doesn’t have a sack against.

Donald is already a lock to make the Hall of Fame, most likely as a first-ballot selection, but this would be a cool feat to add to his ever-growing list of accomplishments.

Below is a full list of Donald’s numbers against every opponent in the NFL.

