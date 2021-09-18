2023 5-star wide receiver narrows top 5, sets commitment date

Stop us if you’ve heard this before but the Oklahoma Sooners have yet another 5-star wide receiver recruit within their sights.

As frequent as it’s been over the years, it’s probably not ever something the Oklahoma staff will take for granted. Listed as a 5-star wide receiver on 247Sports, DeAndre Moore Jr will announce his commitment on September 24th.

As seen in the graphic above, Oklahoma joins Florida State, Oregon, Alabama, and USC in the final five for Moore’s talents.

Oklahoma is in an excellent spot to land Moore. Moore transferred from Las Vegas Desert Pines after missing an entire season after COVID-19 forced his school to cancel an entire season. He transferred this summer to Los Alamitos High School in California. If you’re wondering where you’ve seen that school’s name, it’s because it’s become a bit of a pipeline for the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Sooners secured commitments from Los Alamitos stars Malachi Nelson and Makai Lemon this summer as part of the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Both have been recruiting Moore and he would only add to the Sooners top-ranked 2023 class. He would also give Oklahoma three commitments from the top five players in the state of California.

Moore’s a speed and agility merchant from the slot with the ability to line up outside the numbers and make plays. He would all but solidify Oklahoma’s wide receiver quota for 2023 barring a commitment from one or two other high-ranking receivers also in play.

As it stands, Oklahoma is playing the waiting game but it’s hard to ignore where Oklahoma stands in this race and not like their chances to land DeAndre Moore to an already stellar 2023 recruiting class.

DeAndre Moore Jr’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 19 4 2 Rivals 4 88 7 12 ESPN 4 11 2 1 247 Composite 5 33 4 3

Vitals

Hometown Los Alamitos, CA Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 5-11 Weight 180

Recruitment

Offered on Feb. 3, 2020

No visit is scheduled at this time.

Offers (Top 12)

Oklahoma

Alabama

Arizona State

Florida

Florida State

Georgia

Louisiana State

Miami (Fl)

Notre Dame

Southern California

Texas

Texas A&M

Crystal Ball

Film

