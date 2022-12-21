2023 5-star Safety Caleb Downs officially signs with Alabama

One of the nation’s top-rated recruits has signed with Alabama. 2023 five-star safety Caleb Downs made things official with the Tide as he signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.

Downs is rated as the No. 6 overall recruit in the country, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He is listed as 6-foot-0, 195 pounds. 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins compares Downs’ game to Texans safety Justin Reid. He also projects Downs to be a first-round pick at the next level.

He will likely be a starter next season in Tuscaloosa with both of the Tide’s starting safeties graduating. Downs will be a key piece to Alabama’s defense for many years to come.

