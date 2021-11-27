2023 5-star quarterback from California set to visit Tennessee

In this article:

First-year head coach Josh Heupel and his Tennessee staff continue to recruit future Vols.

2023 prospect Nicholaus Iamaleava Jr. announced he is set to visit Tennessee.

“On my way to Knoxville,” Iamaleava Jr. said on Twitter Friday.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound quarterback is from Warren High School in Downey, California. Tennessee offered Iamaleava Jr. on May 12.

Tennessee (6-5, 3-4 SEC) will play Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7 SEC) Saturday in Week 13 at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 3:45 p.m. EST and will be televised by SEC Network.

