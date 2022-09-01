2023 5-Star OT Commits to LSU Over Nebraska

2023 five-star offensive tackle prospect Zalance Heard has committed to LSU. Nebraska was one of his five finalists along with LSU, Houston, Florida, and Florida State. On3 ranks Heard as the 13th-best prospect in the 2023 class. He attends Neville High School in Monroe, Louisiana.

LSU had been considered the favorite to land Heard. He is an in-state prospect, and 247 Sports’ Crystal Ball previously predicted Heard to commit to LSU.

Missing out on a big-time prospect like Heard is disappointing for the Cornhuskers, but they are still in play for many other recruits. Approximately 25 recruits will visit Nebraska this weekend, according to Bryan Munson of On3.

