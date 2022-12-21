2023 5-star LB Qua Russaw officially signs with Alabama

On Wednesday, 2023 five-star linebacker Qua Russaw made things official when he signed his National Letter of Intent to sign with Alabama. He will join the Tide alongside his high school teammate, James Smith.

The Alabama native chose the Tide over other programs such as Auburn, Florida, Ohio State, Georgia, and Alabama State.

Russaw is listed at 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, according to 247Sports. His size is relative to the size of prototypical outside linebackers in college football. He could play either inside or outside linebacker in Alabama’s defensive scheme. It will likely depend on what he prefers to play. 247Sports’ Cooper Petagna projects Russaw as a future ‘Day 2’ pick in the NFL Draft.

He is the fourth Alabama linebacker commit of the ’23 class. He now joins other Alabama signees Yhonzae Pierre, Keon Keeley, and Justin Jefferson.

BREAKING: Five-Star Teammates Qua Russaw and James Smith have Committed to Alabama! Smith is ranked as the No. 8 player (No. 1 DL) and Russaw is ranked as the No. 25 (No. 1 LB) in the ‘23 Class Alabama now has 6 Five-Stars in their ‘23 Class https://t.co/T0WCt7JoiA pic.twitter.com/9BSF0eqRNt — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 21, 2022

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover early signing day and which prospects will be joining the Crimson Tide.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire