2023 5-star DL Jayden Wayne takes trip to Eugene for recruiting visit

Some pretty impressive names have come through the Eugene area on recruiting trips this weekend, but there may be none bigger than the man who arrived on Saturday night.

With a simple post on Twitter, five-star defensive lineman Jayden Wayne announced his arrival in Eugene for a recruiting visit.

Wayne is No. 5 among defensive linemen in the nation and No. 31 overall in the 2023 recruiting class. A native of Tacoma, Wayne is the No. 1 player in the state of Washington.

At the moment, the 6-foot-5, 245 pound DL is weighing offers from the best schools in the nation, including Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Miami, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame and Oklahoma.

According to the 247Sports crystal balls, Wayne is expected to commit to Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes, but a lot can happen before Wayne announces his commitment

Could Dan Lanning and the Ducks make a serious push? It seems possible, depending how the visit to Autzen Stadium and the Oregon campus went.

