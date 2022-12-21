2023 5-star DL James Smith officially signs with Alabama

It came down to the wire, but Alabama won over five-star defensive tackle James Smith. The native of Montgomery, Alabama chose the Tide over other programs like Florida, Georgia, Auburn, Ohio State, and Alabama State. Smith will team up with high school teammate Qua Russaw in Tuscaloosa.

Smith is ranked as the No. 18 recruit in the country, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He is listed as 6-foot-3, 310 pounds. There is a strong chance that Smith sees early playing time with interior defensive linemen Byron Young and DJ Dale both entering the NFL Draft. It would be interesting to see him play alongside nose tackle Jaheim Oatis.

The Tide will also sign three other defensive linemen in this class. Jordan Renaud, Edric Hill, and Hunter Osborne will also be a part of the ’23 signing class. Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach may have missed out on fellow in-state recruits Peter Woods and Kelby Collins. However, he may have gotten the one that almost every team in America wanted and that is James Smith.

BREAKING: Five-Star Teammates Qua Russaw and James Smith have Committed to Alabama! Smith is ranked as the No. 8 player (No. 1 DL) and Russaw is ranked as the No. 25 (No. 1 LB) in the ‘23 Class Alabama now has 6 Five-Stars in their ‘23 Class https://t.co/T0WCt7JoiA pic.twitter.com/9BSF0eqRNt — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 21, 2022

