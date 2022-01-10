Here’s when this 2023 5-star CB plans on visiting Florida

Florida football is getting set to host its 2022 prospect class for their official visits in the coming weeks, welcoming future student-athletes to the campus in a bid for their gridiron talents. But the Gators are not just focused on the next brood of players — they are also looking ahead to the 2023 class as well with unofficial visits from high school juniors.

Amidst the flurry of preps giving Gainesville a gander is 2023 247Sports Composite five-star cornerback Tony Mitchell out of Alabaster, Alabama, who announced that he is set to make an unofficial visit to the Swamp on Jan. 29, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-2-inch, 180-pound defensive back will be making his second trip to Florida after an unofficial visit last June and will likely use the time to get acclimated with the new staff.

Despite the recent staff turnover, according to On3, the Gators are already making a strong play for his commitment, with cornerbacks and assistant head coach Corey Raymond leading the charge.

“Florida sits very high for me right now. I talk to coach Raymond every day and I’m continuing to build a good relationship with everyone on the staff.”

Mitchell joins five-star edge Malik Bryant, five-star cornerback AJ Harris, five-star cornerback Cormani McClain and four-star defensive lineman Rueben Bain as the biggest names in the 2023 crop who either set dates or are expected to visit this month.

It should also be noted that Mitchell grew up in Lakeland before transplanting to Alabama, so he already has some familiarity with the Sunshine State and what it has to offer. Hopefully, the Gators can snag a major talent for Billy Napier’s first full recruiting class at the end of the month.

