2023 49ers join 2021 Chiefs as only teams to be favored in 20 games

A recent social media post from the 49ers suggesting that they got to the Super Bowl "against all odds" was mocked by many football fans who pointed out that the odds were not against the 49ers at all this year: They've been favored in every single game, from Week One through Super Bowl LVIII. In 20 games they've been favored 20 times.

In fact, only one other NFL team has ever been favored in 20 games: The 2021 Chiefs.

Of course, for most of NFL history it was impossible to play 20 games in a season so it was also impossible to be favored in 20 games. With the current 17-game season and playoff bye for the No. 1 seed, the No. 1 seeds play 20 games if they reach the Super Bowl. That's what the 49ers have done, and the Super Bowl is their 20th game as favorites.

The 2021 Chiefs didn't have a playoff bye, but they were favored in all 17 regular-season games and all three playoff games, including the AFC Championship Game, which they lost to the Bengals.

The last time the 49ers were underdogs was in last year's NFC Championship Game, when they lost to the Eagles.