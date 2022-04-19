2023 4-star WR Shelton Sampson jr. includes Alabama in top-6

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are known for hitting the recruiting trail hard. Tonight, Alabama Football earned a small win in the 2023 cycle with wide receiver Shelton Sampson jr. including the program in his top-6.

Sampson is a native of Baton Rouge, so he naturally includes LSU in the mix, but it would not be the first time Saban landed a player from the Tigers backyard.

There is still plenty of time until Sampson needs to make a decision, so nothing is set quite yet.

The tall receiver would be a big-time pickup for the Crimson Tide, which has a recent history of producing receivers who end up being drafted in the first round of the annual NFL draft.

There’s no sign that Sampson is currently favoring one program over another, so Alabama is in play just as much as the other five teams listed.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down the rest of his recruiting profile below.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 86 5 11 Rivals 4 11 2 2 ESPN 4 30 2 6 On3 Recruiting 4 15 2 2 247 Composite 5 32 2 3

Vitals

Hometown Baton Rouge, LA Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-4 Weight 181 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered by the Crimson Tide on Nov. 5, 2021.

Has not visited the Crimson Tide.

No future plans to visit currently listed.

His top-6

BREAKING: Five-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. is down to 6️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits The 6’4 195 WR from Baton Rouge, LA is ranked as the No. 15 Player in the 2023 Class (#2 WR) More Here (FREE): https://t.co/ycrtLm03zh pic.twitter.com/cm48OXhjJm — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 19, 2022

