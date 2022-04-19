2023 4-star WR Shelton Sampson jr. includes Alabama in top-6

AJ Spurr
·2 min read
Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are known for hitting the recruiting trail hard. Tonight, Alabama Football earned a small win in the 2023 cycle with wide receiver Shelton Sampson jr. including the program in his top-6.

Sampson is a native of Baton Rouge, so he naturally includes LSU in the mix, but it would not be the first time Saban landed a player from the Tigers backyard.

There is still plenty of time until Sampson needs to make a decision, so nothing is set quite yet.

The tall receiver would be a big-time pickup for the Crimson Tide, which has a recent history of producing receivers who end up being drafted in the first round of the annual NFL draft.

There’s no sign that Sampson is currently favoring one program over another, so Alabama is in play just as much as the other five teams listed.

Shelton Sampson jr. Film

Roll Tide Wire breaks down the rest of his recruiting profile below.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

86

5

11

Rivals

4

11

2

2

ESPN

4

30

2

6

On3 Recruiting

4

15

2

2

247 Composite

5

32

2

3

Vitals

Hometown

Baton Rouge, LA

Projected Position

Wide Receiver

Height

6-4

Weight

181

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered by the Crimson Tide on Nov. 5, 2021.

  • Has not visited the Crimson Tide.

  • No future plans to visit currently listed.

His top-6

