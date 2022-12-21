2023 4-star WR Cole Adams officially signs with Alabama

2023 four-star wide receiver Cole Adams officially signed his National Letter of Intent to Alabama on Wednesday. The Oklahoma native had been committed to Alabama since June.

Adams is ranked as the No. 304 overall recruit in the country, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He is listed as 5-foot-10, 180 pounds.

Despite an injury during his senior season, Adams is still signing with the Tide. His athleticism and speed certainly stand out. Adams ran a 10.65 in the 100-meter. The Tide could definitely utilize that speed in their offense next season.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Alabama football and the early signing period as more commits sign their national letters of intent.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire